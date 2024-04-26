NBSE Result 2024 Live Updates: Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC results releasing today
NBSE Result 2024 Live Updates: Nagaland Board of School Education will release NBSE Result 2024 for Class 10th, 12th on April 26, 2024. Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC results will be declared in the afternoon. Candidates can check the Class 10, 12 results on the official website of Nagaland Board at nbsenl.edu.in. This year Nagaland Board Class 10 exams were conducted from February 13 to February 23, 2024, and Class 12 exams were conducted from February 12 to March 6, 2024, across the state at various exam centres. ...Read More
Over 60,00 students appeared for this year’s Class 10-12 board examinations, which were conducted in 68 centers across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers, pass percentage and more.
nbsenl.edu.in
Nagaland Board of School Education will release NBSE Result 2024 for Class 12th on April 26, 2024. Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC results will be declared in the afternoon.
Roll number
Date and birth
NBSE Result 2024: Steps to download provisional marksheet
- Visit the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in.
- Click on Nagaland Board Result 2024 for HSLC or HSSLC link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The Board will issue the documents to the centre superintendents only from May 3 to May 6, 2024. The superintendent will collect and distribute to the schools under his/her centre.
Nagaland Board 10th Result can be checked on mobile as well. The playstore has the app of nagaland board where the result link will be available after announcement.
Apart from the results, the provision to download migration certificate will also be given in the NBSE portal.
NBSE 12th Result 2024 will be announced in the afternoon. The official notice says in the afternoon and no exact time is given.
This year Class 12 exams were conducted from February 12 to March 6, 2024, across the state at various exam centres.
Candidates can check the Class 10, 12 results on the official website of Nagaland Board at nbsenl.edu.in. There are third part result websites also to check the scores.
