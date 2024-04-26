Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi340C
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    NBSE Result 2024 Live Updates: Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC results releasing today

    Apr 26, 2024 11:00 AM IST
    NBSE Result 2024 Live Updates: Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC results today. Follow the blog for latest updates. 
    NBSE Result 2024 Live Updates: Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC results releasing today
    NBSE Result 2024 Live Updates: Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC results releasing today

    NBSE Result 2024 Live Updates: Nagaland Board of School Education will release NBSE Result 2024 for Class 10th, 12th on April 26, 2024. Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC results will be declared in the afternoon. Candidates can check the Class 10, 12 results on the official website of Nagaland Board at nbsenl.edu.in.  This year Nagaland Board Class 10 exams were conducted from February 13 to February 23, 2024, and Class 12 exams were conducted from February 12 to March 6, 2024, across the state at various exam centres. ...Read More

    Over 60,00 students appeared for this year’s Class 10-12 board examinations, which were conducted in 68 centers across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers, pass percentage and more. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 26, 2024 11:00 AM IST

    Nagaland Board Result: Latest updates on HT Portal 

    Nagaland Board Result latest updates on available on HT Portal. 

    Apr 26, 2024 10:40 AM IST

    NBSE 10th Result 2024: List of websites 

    nbsenl.edu.in

    indiaresults.com

    Apr 26, 2024 10:35 AM IST

    NBSE 12th Result: Know when results will be out 

    Nagaland Board of School Education will release NBSE Result 2024 for Class 12th on April 26, 2024. Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC results will be declared in the afternoon.

    Apr 26, 2024 10:32 AM IST

    NBSE 10th Result: Login credentials required

    Roll number 

    Date and birth 

    Apr 26, 2024 10:25 AM IST

    NBSE Result 2024: Steps to download provisional marksheet 

    • Visit the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in.
    • Click on Nagaland Board Result 2024 for HSLC or HSSLC link available on the home page.
    • Enter the login details and click on submit.
    • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
    • Check the result and download the page.
    • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
    Apr 26, 2024 10:23 AM IST

    NBSE Result: Websites to check for result link 

    nbsenl.edu.in

    indiaresults.com 

    Apr 26, 2024 10:20 AM IST

    Nagaland Board 12th Result: Documents to centre superintendents 

    The Board will issue the documents to the centre superintendents only from May 3 to May 6, 2024. The superintendent will collect and distribute to the schools under his/her centre. 

    Apr 26, 2024 10:17 AM IST

    Nagaland Board 10th Result: Check on mobile 

    Nagaland Board 10th Result can be checked on mobile as well. The playstore has the app of nagaland board where the result link will be available after announcement. 

    Apr 26, 2024 10:15 AM IST

    Nagaland Board Result 2024: Download migration certificate from website 

    Apart from the results, the provision to download migration certificate will also be given in the NBSE portal.

    Apr 26, 2024 10:13 AM IST

    Nagaland Board Result: Number of candidates appeared 

    Over 60,00 students appeared for this year’s Class 10-12 board examinations, which were conducted in 68 centers across the state.

    Apr 26, 2024 10:11 AM IST

    NBSE 12th Result 2024: When to check results 

    NBSE 12th Result 2024 will be announced in the afternoon. The official notice says in the afternoon and no exact time is given. 

    Apr 26, 2024 10:07 AM IST

    NBSE 10th Result 2024: When was HSLC exam conducted? 

    This year Nagaland Board Class 10 exams were conducted from February 13 to February 23, 2024 across the state at 68 exam centres. 

    Apr 26, 2024 10:05 AM IST

    NBSE 12th Result: Exam dates 

    This year Class 12 exams were conducted from February 12 to March 6, 2024, across the state at various exam centres.

    Apr 26, 2024 10:03 AM IST

    NBSE 10th Result: Websites to check 

    nbsenl.edu.in

    indiaresults.com

    Apr 26, 2024 10:01 AM IST

    NBSE Result 2024: How to check 

    • Visit the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in.
    • Click on Nagaland Board Result 2024 for HSLC or HSSLC link available on the home page.
    • Enter the login details and click on submit.
    • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
    • Check the result and download the page.
    • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
    Apr 26, 2024 9:59 AM IST

    NBSE Result: Where to check 

    Candidates can check the Class 10, 12 results on the official website of Nagaland Board at nbsenl.edu.in. There are third part result websites also to check the scores. 

    Apr 26, 2024 9:57 AM IST

    NBSE Result 2024: Date and time 

    NBSE Result 2024 date: April 26, 2024 

    NBSE Result 2024 time: Afternoon 

    News education board exams NBSE Result 2024 Live Updates: Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC results releasing today
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes