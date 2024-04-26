NBSE Result 2024 Live Updates: Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC results releasing today

Live

NBSE Result 2024 Live Updates: Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC results today. Follow the blog for latest updates.

NBSE Result 2024 Live Updates: Nagaland Board of School Education will release NBSE Result 2024 for Class 10th, 12th on April 26, 2024. Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC results will be declared in the afternoon. Candidates can check the Class 10, 12 results on the official website of Nagaland Board at nbsenl.edu.in. This year Nagaland Board Class 10 exams were conducted from February 13 to February 23, 2024, and Class 12 exams were conducted from February 12 to March 6, 2024, across the state at various exam centres. ...Read More

Over 60,00 students appeared for this year’s Class 10-12 board examinations, which were conducted in 68 centers across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers, pass percentage and more.