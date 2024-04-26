Nagaland Board Results 2024: NBSE 10th,12th scores declared, here’s how to check

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education or NBSE has declared the results of HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) today on its official website nbse.nl.edu.in. Nagaland Board Results 2024: NBSE 10th, 12th results declared on nbse.nl.edu.in. (HT file image)

Students who appeared in the examinations can check their results by visiting the official website. The results can also be checked on indiaresults.com. To check their scores, candidates will have to enter their login credentials such as roll number or name.

Steps to check results when released:

· Visit the official website at nbse.nl.edu.in.

· On the home page, go to the results section.

· Click on the NBSE Class 10 or 12 results link as required.

· Enter your login credentials in the space provided.

· Check your results.

· Download and print a copy for future reference.

Meanwhile, candidates will be able to find the provisions to download their respective migration certificates on the official website as well.

The hard copy of the marksheets will be given to the students by their respective schools in May.

Notably, the NBSE Class 10 board exams 2024 were conducted from February 13 to February 23, 2024, whereas the Class 12 exams began a day earlier, that is on February 12 and concluded on March 6, 2024.

Over 60,00 students from Nagaland appeared for this year’s Class 10-12 board examination in 68 centers across the state.