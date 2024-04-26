 Nagaland Board Results 2024: NBSE 10th,12th scores declared, here’s how to check - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Nagaland Board Results 2024: NBSE 10th,12th scores declared, here’s how to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 26, 2024 02:08 PM IST

The NBSE has released the HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) results on its official website nbse.nl.edu.in. Check the steps to download results.

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education or NBSE has declared the results of HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) today on its official website nbse.nl.edu.in.

Nagaland Board Results 2024: NBSE 10th, 12th results declared on nbse.nl.edu.in. (HT file image)
Nagaland Board Results 2024: NBSE 10th, 12th results declared on nbse.nl.edu.in. (HT file image)

Students who appeared in the examinations can check their results by visiting the official website. The results can also be checked on indiaresults.com. To check their scores, candidates will have to enter their login credentials such as roll number or name.

Direct link to check Class 10 result 

Direct link to check Class 12 result 

Steps to check results when released:

· Visit the official website at nbse.nl.edu.in.

· On the home page, go to the results section.

· Click on the NBSE Class 10 or 12 results link as required.

· Enter your login credentials in the space provided.

· Check your results.

· Download and print a copy for future reference.

Nagaland Board Results 2024 LIVE Updates

Meanwhile, candidates will be able to find the provisions to download their respective migration certificates on the official website as well.

The hard copy of the marksheets will be given to the students by their respective schools in May.

Notably, the NBSE Class 10 board exams 2024 were conducted from February 13 to February 23, 2024, whereas the Class 12 exams began a day earlier, that is on February 12 and concluded on March 6, 2024.

Over 60,00 students from Nagaland appeared for this year’s Class 10-12 board examination in 68 centers across the state.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / Nagaland Board Results 2024: NBSE 10th,12th scores declared, here’s how to check
