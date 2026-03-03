Odisha Board 10th Result 2026: BSE Odisha to announce Class 10 results likely by May second week
The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, will likely announce the Odisha Board 10th Result 2026 in the second week of May 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the BSE Odisha Class 10 exam can check their results on the official website at bseodisha.nic.in.
The Class 10 board exam commenced on February 19 and concluded on March 2, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10 am to 12.30 pm.
As per the PTI report, BSE president Srikant Tarai told reporters in Cuttack that the examination was conducted smoothly without any incidents, such as question paper leaks or malpractices, at the centres. Only some minor incidents were reported and were rectified immediately.
The evaluation of OMR sheets has been initiated, and the evaluation of answers to subjective questions will commence on March 19, 2026. To evaluate the answer sheets, 15000 teachers will be engaged.
This year, more than 5.61 lakh students have appeared for the Odisha Board Class 10 examination. The exam was held across the state at 3082 centres.
Odisha Board 10th Result 2026: How to check
To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.nic.in.
2. Click on the Odisha Board 10th Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Odisha.
