PSEB 10th Result 2024 LIVE: Punjab board Class 10 results today, steps to check on pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th result 2024 live: Punjab Class 10 board results will be out today (pseb.ac.in, screenshot of the result page)

PSEB 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to announce its Class 10th board examination results today, April 18. The board will hold a press conference in the afternoon and display the PSEB 10th result 2024 later on the board website, pseb.ac.in, and on indiaresults.com. ...Read More

In the result notice, PSEB said that the result will be announced on April 18 and students can check their scores on the two websites April 19 onwards.

The PSEB conducted Punjab board Class 10 final exams from February 13 to March 5, in single shifts – from 11 am to 2:15 pm. Around 3 lakh students have taken the PSEB 10th exam and are waiting for the results.

In the press conference for PSEB 10th results, names of Punjab board Class 10 toppers, pass percentage, gender-wise result, school-wise results, etc. will be revealed. Follow this live blog for the latest updates on PSEB 10th result 2024.