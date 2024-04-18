Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi250C
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    PSEB 10th Result 2024 LIVE: Punjab board Class 10 results today, steps to check on pseb.ac.in

    Apr 18, 2024 8:24 AM IST
    PSEB 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The PSEB will display the results on  pseb.ac.in, and on indiaresults.com.
    PSEB 10th result 2024 live: Punjab Class 10 board results will be out today (pseb.ac.in, screenshot of the result page)
    PSEB 10th result 2024 live: Punjab Class 10 board results will be out today (pseb.ac.in, screenshot of the result page)

    PSEB 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to announce its Class 10th board examination results today, April 18. The board will hold a press conference in the afternoon and display the PSEB 10th result 2024 later on the board website, pseb.ac.in, and on indiaresults.com. ...Read More

    In the result notice, PSEB said that the result will be announced on April 18 and students can check their scores on the two websites April 19 onwards.

    The PSEB conducted Punjab board Class 10 final exams from February 13 to March 5, in single shifts – from 11 am to 2:15 pm. Around 3 lakh students have taken the PSEB 10th exam and are waiting for the results. 

    In the press conference for PSEB 10th results, names of Punjab board Class 10 toppers, pass percentage, gender-wise result, school-wise results, etc. will be revealed. Follow this live blog for the latest updates on PSEB 10th result 2024.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 18, 2024 8:24 AM IST

    PSEB 10th result 2024 live: Punjab Class 10th result date and time

    PSEB 10th result 2024 live: The Punjab board 10th result will be announced on April 18, in the afternoon. On Thursday, the board will only announce names of toppers and share the result data. Scorecard download links will be activated tomorrow, April 19, likely in the morning hours. 

    Apr 18, 2024 8:20 AM IST

    PSEB 10th result 2024 live: Punjab board Class 10 result today

    PSEB 10th result 2024 live: The Punjab board Class 10 results will be announced today, April 18. The PSEB has called a press conference in the afternoon in which the result will be announced along with toppers' names and other details. 

    News education board exams PSEB 10th Result 2024 LIVE: Punjab board Class 10 results today, steps to check on pseb.ac.in
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes