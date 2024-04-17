Edit Profile
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
    PSEB 10th Result 2024 Live: Punjab board Class 10 result expected tomorrow on pseb.ac.in

    Apr 17, 2024 1:50 PM IST
    PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 Live: When declared, candidates can check the results on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
    PSEB 10th Result 2024 Live: Punjab board Class 10 result likely tomorrow on pseb.ac.in
    PSEB 10th Result 2024 Live: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce PSEB 10th Result 2024 tomorrow, April 18. Once the results for Class 10 are announced, candidates can check the results on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. This year's Class 10 board examination commenced on February 13 and ended on March 5, 2024. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centres. The PSEB 10 examination was conducted in a single shift on all days—from 11 a.m. to 2.15 p.m. Around 3 lakh students have appeared for the PSEB 10th board examination in the state....Read More

    The Punjab Board Class 10 results will be announced via a press conference. The pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, toppers names and other details will also be announced at the press conference. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link, pass percentage and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 17, 2024 1:50 PM IST

    PSEB Result: What Board official said 

    While speaking to HT Digital, a PSEB Board official said that probably the PSEB Matric results will be announced on April 18, 2024 as it is in the final stages of preparation.

    Apr 17, 2024 1:19 PM IST

    PSEB 10th Result: How to check Class 10 marks 

    Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. 

    Click on results link available on the home page. 

    A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 link. 

    Enter the required details and click on submit. 

    Your result will be displayed on the screen. 

    Check the result and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Apr 17, 2024 1:11 PM IST

    PSEB 10th Result 2024 Live: Where to check 

    PSEB 10th Result 2024 Live: The Punjab Board Class 10 results will be announced likely tomorrow, April 18, 2024. The result can be checked at pseb.ac.in. 

    Apr 17, 2024 12:41 PM IST

    PSEB 10th result 2024 expected tomorrow

    PSEB 10th result 2024 live updates: The preparation of Punjab board Class 10th result is at its final stages, and is expected to be declared by April 18, a PSEB official recently told HT Digital. The official notification confirming the date and time will be shared soon on pseb.ac.in.

