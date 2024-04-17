PSEB 10th Result 2024 Live: Punjab board Class 10 result expected tomorrow on pseb.ac.in

Apr 17, 2024 1:19 PM IST

Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Click on results link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 link.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.