PSEB 10th Result 2024 Live: Punjab board Class 10 result expected tomorrow on pseb.ac.in
PSEB 10th Result 2024 Live: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce PSEB 10th Result 2024 tomorrow, April 18. Once the results for Class 10 are announced, candidates can check the results on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. This year's Class 10 board examination commenced on February 13 and ended on March 5, 2024. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centres. The PSEB 10 examination was conducted in a single shift on all days—from 11 a.m. to 2.15 p.m. Around 3 lakh students have appeared for the PSEB 10th board examination in the state....Read More
The Punjab Board Class 10 results will be announced via a press conference. The pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, toppers names and other details will also be announced at the press conference. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link, pass percentage and more.
PSEB Result: What Board official said
While speaking to HT Digital, a PSEB Board official said that probably the PSEB Matric results will be announced on April 18, 2024 as it is in the final stages of preparation.
PSEB 10th Result: How to check Class 10 marks
Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
Click on results link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 link.
Enter the required details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
PSEB 10th Result 2024 Live: Where to check
PSEB 10th result 2024 expected tomorrow
PSEB 10th result 2024 live updates: The preparation of Punjab board Class 10th result is at its final stages, and is expected to be declared by April 18, a PSEB official recently told HT Digital. The official notification confirming the date and time will be shared soon on pseb.ac.in.