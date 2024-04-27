Edit Profile
    PSEB 12th Result 2024 Live: Punjab Board Class 12 results awaited, updates here

    Apr 27, 2024 2:49 PM IST
    PSEB 12th Result 2024 Live: Punjab Board Class 12 results awaited, updates here
    PSEB 12th Result 2024 Live: Punjab School Education Board will declare PSEB 12th Result 2024 likely soon. The Punjab Board Class 12 results will be announced by April end. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state can check the results on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. ...Read More

    Before the declaration of the results, the Class 12 result date and time will be also be announced. 

    PSEB Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 13 to March 30, 2024. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centers.

    Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for Punjab Board Class 12 board examination across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on Punjab Board 12th results, direct link, date and time and more. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 27, 2024 2:49 PM IST

    PSEB 12th Result 2024: Steps to download Class 12 marksheets 

    • Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
    • On the home page, click on the results link available.
    • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Punjab Board 12th Result 2024 link.
    • Enter the required credentials and click on submit.
    • Check the results displayed on the screen.
    • Check the result and download the page.
    • Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.
    Apr 27, 2024 2:19 PM IST

    Punjab Board class 12th result: Last year details 

    In 2023, the Punjab Board Class 12 Results were declared on May 24, can the link to check results was activated on May 25. The overall pass percentage last year was 92.47 percent. Of this, the pass percentage of girls was 95.14 percent and the pass percentage of boys was 90.25 percent. The transgender pass percentage is 100 percent.

    Apr 27, 2024 2:13 PM IST

    Punjab Board 12th result: Where to check marks of Class 12 

    The official website for Punjab board result is pseb.ac.in.

    Apr 27, 2024 2:07 PM IST

    Punjab Board result 2024: Toppers names to be announced 

    Punjab Board result 2024 will be announced by April 30, 2024. The toppers names will be announced by the Board officials at the press conference along with the announcement of the results. 

    Apr 27, 2024 2:04 PM IST

    Punjab Board result: Last year pass percentage 

    The overall pass percentage in PSEB 12th result 2023 stands at 92.47 per cent.

    Apr 27, 2024 1:59 PM IST

    PSEB 12th Result 2024: Class 12 results to be announced at press conference 

    PSEB 12th Result 2024 will be announced at the press conferenece. The press conference will be conducted by the Board officials where other related details will also be announced. 

    Apr 27, 2024 1:57 PM IST

    PSEB class 12th Result: Number of candidates appeared 

    Apr 27, 2024 1:55 PM IST

    PSEB 12th Result: Exam dates 

    Apr 27, 2024 1:52 PM IST

    PSEB Result 2024: Websites to check 

    pseb.ac.in 

    Apr 27, 2024 1:50 PM IST

    PSEB Result: How to check scores 

    Go to pseb.ac.in. 

    Now, open the results tab. 

    Find and open the Class 12 result link. 

    Enter the asked information and login. 

    Check Punjab board Class 12 result.

    Apr 27, 2024 1:48 PM IST

    PSEB 12th Result 2024 Live: Where to check 

    PSEB 12th Result 2024 Live: Punjab Board Class 12 results when announced will be available at pseb.ac.in. 

    Apr 27, 2024 1:46 PM IST

    PSEB 12th Result 2024 Date and time 

    PSEB 12th Result 2024 Date: By April 30

    PSEB 12th Result 2024 Time: Unknown 

