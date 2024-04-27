PSEB 12th Result 2024 Live: Punjab Board Class 12 results awaited, updates here
PSEB 12th Result 2024 Live: Punjab School Education Board will declare PSEB 12th Result 2024 likely soon. The Punjab Board Class 12 results will be announced by April end. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state can check the results on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. ...Read More
Before the declaration of the results, the Class 12 result date and time will be also be announced.
PSEB Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 13 to March 30, 2024. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centers.
Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for Punjab Board Class 12 board examination across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on Punjab Board 12th results, direct link, date and time and more.
PSEB 12th Result 2024: Steps to download Class 12 marksheets
- Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
- On the home page, click on the results link available.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Punjab Board 12th Result 2024 link.
- Enter the required credentials and click on submit.
- Check the results displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.
Punjab Board class 12th result: Last year details
In 2023, the Punjab Board Class 12 Results were declared on May 24, can the link to check results was activated on May 25. The overall pass percentage last year was 92.47 percent. Of this, the pass percentage of girls was 95.14 percent and the pass percentage of boys was 90.25 percent. The transgender pass percentage is 100 percent.
Punjab Board 12th result: Where to check marks of Class 12
The official website for Punjab board result is pseb.ac.in.
Punjab Board result 2024: Toppers names to be announced
Punjab Board result 2024 will be announced by April 30, 2024. The toppers names will be announced by the Board officials at the press conference along with the announcement of the results.
Punjab Board result: Last year pass percentage
The overall pass percentage in PSEB 12th result 2023 stands at 92.47 per cent.
PSEB 12th Result 2024: Class 12 results to be announced at press conference
PSEB 12th Result 2024 will be announced at the press conferenece. The press conference will be conducted by the Board officials where other related details will also be announced.
PSEB class 12th Result: Number of candidates appeared
PSEB 12th Result: Exam dates
PSEB Result 2024: Websites to check
PSEB 12th Result 2024 Live: Where to check
PSEB 12th Result 2024 Date and time
PSEB 12th Result 2024 Date: By April 30
PSEB 12th Result 2024 Time: Unknown