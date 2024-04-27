PSEB 12th Result 2024 Live: Punjab Board Class 12 results awaited, updates here

PSEB 12th Result 2024 Live: Punjab School Education Board will declare PSEB 12th Result 2024 likely soon. The Punjab Board Class 12 results will be announced by April end. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state can check the results on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. ...Read More

Before the declaration of the results, the Class 12 result date and time will be also be announced.

PSEB Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 13 to March 30, 2024. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centers.

Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for Punjab Board Class 12 board examination across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on Punjab Board 12th results, direct link, date and time and more.