PSEB 12th results 2024: Punjab Class 12 scores by April 30, important details and steps to check marks here

The Punjab School Education Board will be announcing the PSEB12th results by the end of April. This was informed to HT Digital by PSEB officials. Once released, students who appeared in the exams can check their results on the official website pseb.ac.in. Results can also be checked on indiaresults.nic.in. PSEB 12th results 2024: A Punjab board official has told HT Digital that the class 12 marks will be out by April 30. (HT file image)

Steps to check results:

Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the results link available.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Punjab Board 12th Result 2024 link.

Enter the required credentials and click on submit.

Check the results displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

Notably, PSEB officials are expected to declare the results through a press conference. Apart from the results, PSEB officials are also expected to share details on pass percentage, toppers list, gender-wise percentage, and other important details.

In 2023, the Punjab Board Class 12 Results were declared on May 24, can the link to check results was activated on May 25. The overall pass percentage last year was 92.47 percent. Of this, the pass percentage of girls was 95.14 percent and the pass percentage of boys was 90.25 percent. The transgender pass percentage is 100 percent.

It may be mentioned here that the PSEB Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 13 to March 30, 2024. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centers.

Meanwhile, the Punjab School Education Board announced PSEB 10th Result 2024 on April 18, 2024. The Punjab Board Class 10 results were made available on the official website of PSEB at pseb. ac. on April 19, 2024.

