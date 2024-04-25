 JEE Main Result 2024 declared at jeemain.nta.ac.in, here’s how to check final results | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
JEE Main Result 2024 declared at jeemain.nta.ac.in, here’s how to check final results

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 25, 2024 08:33 AM IST

JEE Main 2024 session 2 result announced. Steps to check marks and other details are below.

National Testing Agency, NTA declared JEE Main Result 2024 on April 24 Candidates who have appeared for Session 2 of Joint Entrance Examination can check the results through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. JEE Main 2024 result live updates.

JEE Main Result 2024 out; here’s how to check scores(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
JEE Main Result 2024 out; here’s how to check scores(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The JEE Mains session 2 examination was conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, and 12, 2024, in 319 Cities across the Country (including 22 Cities outside India). A total of 12.57 lakh candidates have registered for JEE Mains Session 2 eamination across the country and abroad.

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website of JEE by following the steps given below.

· Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

· Click on JEE Mains session 2 result link available on the home page.

· A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

· Once done, your result will be displayed.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final answer key was released on April 21, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on April 12 and the last date to raise objection was till April 14, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main Result 2024 declared at jeemain.nta.ac.in, here’s how to check final results
