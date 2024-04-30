PSEB 8th Result Live: Punjab Board Class 8 results releasing soon, check details inside
The Punjab School Education Board will release PSEB Class 8th Results 2024 on April 30, 2024. PSEB will announce the results today at 4 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 8 examinations in the state can check their scores on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in tomorrow, May 1, 2024....Read More
This year, the Punjab Board Class 8 examination was conducted on March 7, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21 and 27th at various exam centres across the state. Nearly three lakh students appeared for the exams.
Last year, the board results achieved a pass percentage of 92.47%. It's worth mentioning that Sujan Kaur, a student of Dasmesh Convent Senior Secondary School, Sardulgarh scored a perfect 500/500 in the PSEB class 12 exams in 2023. Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and topper details.
PSEB 8th Result 2024: Class 8 result link tomorrow
PSEB 8th Result 2024 link will be activated tomorrow, May 1, 2024.
PSEB 8th Result Live: Toppers, pass percentage announcement anytime soon
PSEB 8th Result Live: The toppers and pass percentage announcement will be done anytime soon. Keep checking this space for updates.
Punjab Board class 8 Result: When can students check scores?
Candidates who have appeared for the Class 8 examinations in the state can check their scores on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in tomorrow, May 1, 2024.
Punjab Board PSEB Result: School wise pass percentage of 2023
Pass percentage of Government Schools: 97.88%
Pass percentage of Non-Government Schools: 99.12%
Pass percentage of Aided Schools: 94.44 %
Punjab 8th Result: Anytime now
Punjab 8th Result will be announced anytime now. Keep your admit card in hand.
Punjab class 8 Result: Last year pass percentage
In 2023, a total of 141630 girls candidates appeared for the examination of which 139767 passed the exam. The pass percentage of girls stood at 98.68%.
PSEB Board 8th Result: How to check scores on pseb.ac.in
Visit the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
Click on Result link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates can click on PSEB Class 8 result link.
Enter the required details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the results and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
PSEB 8th Result 2024: Direct link to be activated tomorrow
PSEB 8th class result 2024 will be announced shortly. The direct link to check scores will be activated tomorrow, May 1, 2024. Candidates can check their results at pseb.ac.in.
PSEB 8th Result: Pass percentage of 2023
In 2023, a total of 298127 candidates had appeared for the exam out of which 292206 candidates passed the exam. The overall pass percentage was 98.01 percent.
PSEB 8th Result Live: Websites to check
pseb.ac.in
indiaresults.com
Punjab Board class 8 Result: What incase of discrepancy in result?
If any student notices any discrepancy in their Punjab Class 8 result 2024 scorecard, they should immediately get in touch the their respective schools and also with PSEB authorities.
Punjab Board PSEB Result: How to check scores for Class 8
Visit the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
Click on Result link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates can click on PSEB Class 8 result link.
Enter the required details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the results and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Punjab 8th Result: Know about passing marks
Students who have appeared for PSEB Class 8 exam will have to score 33 percent marks in each subject to qualify the exam. Students who fail to secure an aggregate of 33 percent marks and fail in more than two subjects will have to repeat the class.
Punjab class 8 Result: Details of 2022
Number of registered students - 3,07,942
Number of students passed: 3,02,558
Pass Percentage: 98.25 pass per cent
Girls pass percentage: 98.70 per cent
Boys pass percentage: 97.86 per cent.
PSEB Board 8th Result: Where can students check scores?
pseb.ac.in
PSEB 8th Result 2024: Pass percentage, toppers names to be announced
PSEB Class 8th result will be announced in 15 minutes. Along with the declaration of results, the toppers names and pass percentage will also be announced by the Board.
PSEB 8th Result: List of websites to check for result link
pseb.ac.in
indiaresults.com
PSEB 8th Result Live: Press conference to begin at 4 pm
The press conference will begin at 4 pm to announce PSEB 8th Result 2024. Keep checking this space for latest updates.
Punjab Board class 8 Result: Login credentials required to check scores
Roll Number
Name of the candidate
Punjab Board PSEB Result: Pass percentage of 2022
In 2022, the pass percentage among PSEB's government-aided, affiliated, and associated schools was 98.75 per cent, followed by 98.55 per cent for associated schools, 98.29 per cent for government schools, and 95.68 per cent for aided schools.
Punjab 8th Result: Around 3 lakh students waiting
Around 3 lakh candidates are waiting for PSEB Class 8th Result 2024. The results will be announced today, April 30, 2024 at 4 pm via press conference.
Punjab class 8 Result: Exam dates
This year, the Punjab Board Class 8 examination was conducted on March 7, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21 and 27th at various exam centres across the state.
PSEB Board 8th Result: Websites to check
pseb.ac.in
PSEB 8th Result 2024: How to check
Visit the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
Click on Result link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates can click on PSEB Class 8 result link.
Enter the required details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the results and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
PSEB 8th Result: Where to check
Candidates who have appeared for the Class 8 examinations in the state can check their scores on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in tomorrow, May 1, 2024.
PSEB 8th Result Live: Date and Time
PSEB 8th Result Date: April 30, 2024
PSEB 8th Result Time: 4 pm
PSEB 8th Result Live: Date and Time
PSEB 8th Result Date: April 30, 2024
PSEB 8th Result Time: 4 pm