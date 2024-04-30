PSEB 8th Result Live: Punjab Board Class 8 results releasing soon, check details inside

The Punjab School Education Board will release PSEB Class 8th Results 2024 on April 30, 2024. PSEB will announce the results today at 4 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 8 examinations in the state can check their scores on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in tomorrow, May 1, 2024....Read More

This year, the Punjab Board Class 8 examination was conducted on March 7, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21 and 27th at various exam centres across the state. Nearly three lakh students appeared for the exams.

Last year, the board results achieved a pass percentage of 92.47%. It's worth mentioning that Sujan Kaur, a student of Dasmesh Convent Senior Secondary School, Sardulgarh scored a perfect 500/500 in the PSEB class 12 exams in 2023. Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and topper details.