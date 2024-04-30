Edit Profile
    PSEB 8th Result Live: Punjab Board Class 8 results releasing soon, check details inside

    Apr 30, 2024 4:20 PM IST
    PSEB 8th Result Live: Punjab Board Class 8 results releasing soon. Follow the blog for latest updates. 
    PSEB will declare the class 8 results soon.
    PSEB will declare the class 8 results soon.

    The Punjab School Education Board will release PSEB Class 8th Results 2024 on April 30, 2024. PSEB will announce the results today at 4 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 8 examinations in the state can check their scores on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in tomorrow, May 1, 2024.

    This year, the Punjab Board Class 8 examination was conducted on March 7, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21 and 27th at various exam centres across the state. Nearly three lakh students appeared for the exams.

    Last year, the board results achieved a pass percentage of 92.47%. It's worth mentioning that Sujan Kaur, a student of Dasmesh Convent Senior Secondary School, Sardulgarh scored a perfect 500/500 in the PSEB class 12 exams in 2023. Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and topper details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 30, 2024 4:20 PM IST

    PSEB 8th Result 2024: Class 8 result link tomorrow 

    PSEB 8th Result 2024 link will be activated tomorrow, May 1, 2024. 

    Apr 30, 2024 4:11 PM IST

    PSEB 8th Result Live: Toppers, pass percentage announcement anytime soon 

    PSEB 8th Result Live: The toppers and pass percentage announcement will be done anytime soon. Keep checking this space for updates. 

    Apr 30, 2024 4:04 PM IST

    Punjab Board class 8 Result: When can students check scores?

    Candidates who have appeared for the Class 8 examinations in the state can check their scores on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in tomorrow, May 1, 2024.

    Apr 30, 2024 4:02 PM IST

    Punjab Board PSEB Result: School wise pass percentage of 2023

    Pass percentage of Government Schools: 97.88% 

    Pass percentage of Non-Government Schools: 99.12% 

    Pass percentage of Aided Schools: 94.44 %

    Apr 30, 2024 4:00 PM IST

    Punjab 8th Result: Anytime now 

    Punjab 8th Result will be announced anytime now. Keep your admit card in hand. 

    Apr 30, 2024 3:58 PM IST

    Punjab class 8 Result: Last year pass percentage 

    In 2023, a total of 141630 girls candidates appeared for the examination of which 139767 passed the exam. The pass percentage of girls stood at 98.68%.

    Apr 30, 2024 3:55 PM IST

    PSEB Board 8th Result: How to check scores on pseb.ac.in

    Visit the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

    Click on Result link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates can click on PSEB Class 8 result link.

    Enter the required details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the results and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Apr 30, 2024 3:53 PM IST

    PSEB 8th Result 2024: Direct link to be activated tomorrow 

    PSEB 8th class result 2024 will be announced shortly. The direct link to check scores will be activated tomorrow, May 1, 2024. Candidates can check their results at pseb.ac.in.

    Apr 30, 2024 3:51 PM IST

    PSEB 8th Result: Pass percentage of 2023 

    In 2023, a total of 298127 candidates had appeared for the exam out of which 292206 candidates passed the exam. The overall pass percentage was 98.01 percent.

    Apr 30, 2024 3:49 PM IST

    PSEB 8th Result Live: Websites to check 

    pseb.ac.in 

    indiaresults.com

    Apr 30, 2024 3:46 PM IST

    Punjab Board class 8 Result: What incase of discrepancy in result?

    If any student notices any discrepancy in their Punjab Class 8 result 2024 scorecard, they should immediately get in touch the their respective schools and also with PSEB authorities.

    Apr 30, 2024 3:44 PM IST

    Punjab Board PSEB Result: How to check scores for Class 8 

    Visit the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

    Click on Result link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates can click on PSEB Class 8 result link.

    Enter the required details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the results and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

     

    Apr 30, 2024 3:41 PM IST

    Punjab 8th Result: Know about passing marks 

    Students who have appeared for PSEB Class 8 exam will have to score 33 percent marks in each subject to qualify the exam. Students who fail to secure an aggregate of 33 percent marks and fail in more than two subjects will have to repeat the class.

    Apr 30, 2024 3:39 PM IST

    Punjab class 8 Result: Details of 2022

    Number of registered students - 3,07,942

    Number of students passed: 3,02,558

    Pass Percentage: 98.25 pass per cent

    Girls pass percentage: 98.70 per cent

    Boys pass percentage: 97.86 per cent.

    Apr 30, 2024 3:37 PM IST

    PSEB Board 8th Result: Where can students check scores?

    pseb.ac.in

    Apr 30, 2024 3:35 PM IST

    PSEB 8th Result 2024: Pass percentage, toppers names to be announced 

    PSEB Class 8th result will be announced in 15 minutes. Along with the declaration of results, the toppers names and pass percentage will also be announced by the Board.

    Apr 30, 2024 3:33 PM IST

    PSEB 8th Result: List of websites to check for result link 

    pseb.ac.in 

    indiaresults.com

    Apr 30, 2024 3:31 PM IST

    PSEB 8th Result Live: Press conference to begin at 4 pm 

    The press conference will begin at 4 pm to announce PSEB 8th Result 2024. Keep checking this space for latest updates. 

    Apr 30, 2024 3:30 PM IST

    Punjab Board class 8 Result: Login credentials required to check scores 

    Roll Number 

    Name of the candidate

    Apr 30, 2024 3:28 PM IST

    Punjab Board PSEB Result: Pass percentage of 2022

    In 2022, the pass percentage among PSEB's government-aided, affiliated, and associated schools was 98.75 per cent, followed by 98.55 per cent for associated schools, 98.29 per cent for government schools, and 95.68 per cent for aided schools.

    Apr 30, 2024 3:25 PM IST

    Punjab 8th Result: Around 3 lakh students waiting 

    Around 3 lakh candidates are waiting for PSEB Class 8th Result 2024. The results will be announced today, April 30, 2024 at 4 pm via press conference.

    Apr 30, 2024 3:21 PM IST

    Punjab class 8 Result: Exam dates 

    This year, the Punjab Board Class 8 examination was conducted on March 7, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21 and 27th at various exam centres across the state.

    Apr 30, 2024 3:18 PM IST

    PSEB Board 8th Result: Websites to check 

    pseb.ac.in

    Apr 30, 2024 3:17 PM IST

    PSEB 8th Result 2024: How to check 

    Visit the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

    Click on Result link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates can click on PSEB Class 8 result link.

    Enter the required details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the results and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Apr 30, 2024 3:15 PM IST

    PSEB 8th Result: Where to check 

    Candidates who have appeared for the Class 8 examinations in the state can check their scores on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in tomorrow, May 1, 2024.

    Apr 30, 2024 3:11 PM IST

    PSEB 8th Result Live: Date and Time 

    PSEB 8th Result Date: April 30, 2024

    PSEB 8th Result Time: 4 pm 

    Apr 30, 2024 3:11 PM IST

    PSEB 8th Result Live: Date and Time 

    PSEB 8th Result Date: April 30, 2024

    PSEB 8th Result Time: 4 pm 

    News education board exams PSEB 8th Result Live: Punjab Board Class 8 results releasing soon, check details inside
