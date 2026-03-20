Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has postponed the announcement of the RBSE 10th Result 2026. The new date of declaration of the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results has not been shared yet. RBSE 10th Result 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results not releasing today? latest update here (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

Earlier, the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results were scheduled to be out today, March 20, but were postponed. The Board informed that it is working hard to release the results, but the date may change.

As per past trends, the Board is expected to announce the result date before the results are declared.

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination commenced on February 12 and concluded on February 28, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. Around 10 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 board exam across the state this year.

The Rajasthan Class 10 results will be available to candidates on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Along with the official website, the result link will be available on the HT Portal Education page. To check the results on the HT Portal education page, candidates can follow the steps given below.

RBSE 10th Result 2026: How to check results on the HT Portal 1. Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Digital at hindustantimes.com.

2. Go to the Education page and click on the board exam page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get the names of all boards.

4. Click on Rajasthan Board and again on Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026

5. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details and submit

6. Check the result displayed on the screen.

7. Screenshot the page and keep a hard copy of it for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBSE.