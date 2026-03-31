The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, will announce the RBSE 12th Result 2026 on March 31, 2026. The Rajasthan Board Class 12 results will be declared at 10 am today. The Board will release the results of all three streams- Science, Commerce and Arts together. RBSE 12th Result LIVE Updates RBSE 12th Result 2026: Where, when and how to check Rajasthan Board Class 12 results (PTI)

The Class 12 results for all streams will be available to candidates on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE Class 12 results can also be checked on the HT Portal Education page.

The Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam commenced on February 12 and concluded on March 11, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. The exam commenced with the Psychology paper and concluded with the Physical Education paper.

Students appeared for the exams at 139 examination centres across the state. The board ensured that the exams were conducted smoothly and in an organised manner at all centres. Following this, students are now eagerly awaiting their results.

The RBSE 12th results will be announced at the Board's press conference. Along with the results, the pass percentage of all three streams, gender wise pass percentage, district-wise performance and other details will also be shared.