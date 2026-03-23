RBSE Board Result 2026 Date: Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 and 10 results releasing tomorrow
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has announced the RBSE Board Result 2026 Date. The Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 and 10 results will be announced on March 24, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results when declared on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE 10th result will also be available to candidates on the HT Portal Education page.
The Rajasthan Board Class 5 and Class 8 results can be checked by candidates, parents and guardians on the official website of Shala Darpan website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in and/or the PSP portal at rajpsp.nic.in.
The Class 5th, 8th and 10th result date was announced by State Education Minister, Madan Dilawar.
The Class 5 exam was held from February 20 to March 5, 2026 and Class 8 exam was held from February 19 to March 4, 2026. The exams were held in single shift- from 1.30 pm to 4 pm.
The Class 10 board exam was held from February 12 to February 28, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. Around 10 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 board exam across the state this year.
RBSE Board Result 2026: How to check
To check the Class 5, 8 and 10 results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of RBSE or Shala Darpan.
2. Click on RBSE Class 5, 8 and 10 results link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More