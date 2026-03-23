The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has announced the RBSE Board Result 2026 Date. The Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 and 10 results will be announced on March 24, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results when declared on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE 10th result will also be available to candidates on the HT Portal Education page. RBSE Board Result 2026 Date: Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 and 10 results releasing tomorrow

The Rajasthan Board Class 5 and Class 8 results can be checked by candidates, parents and guardians on the official website of Shala Darpan website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in and/or the PSP portal at rajpsp.nic.in.

The Class 5th, 8th and 10th result date was announced by State Education Minister, Madan Dilawar.

The Class 5 exam was held from February 20 to March 5, 2026 and Class 8 exam was held from February 19 to March 4, 2026. The exams were held in single shift- from 1.30 pm to 4 pm.

The Class 10 board exam was held from February 12 to February 28, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. Around 10 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 board exam across the state this year.

RBSE Board Result 2026: How to check To check the Class 5, 8 and 10 results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RBSE or Shala Darpan.

2. Click on RBSE Class 5, 8 and 10 results link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.