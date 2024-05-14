RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 4660 SI & Constable posts at rpf.indianrailways.gov.in, direct link

Railway Recruitment Boards will close RRB RPF Recruitment 2024 registration process on May 14, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Sub Inspector and Constable posts can find the direct link through the official website of RRB RPF at rpf.indianrailways.gov.in. RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 4660 SI & Constable posts today(Rajkumar)

The registration process was started on April 15, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 452 posts on Sub Inspector and 4208 posts of Constables in the organization.

The application form correction window will be available from May 15 to 24, 2024.

For the Constable (Executive) vacancies, the applicants must be between 18-28 years of age as on July 1, 2024. For the SI vacancies, they should be between 20-28 years of age as on the cut-off date. All the candidates who are interested to apply for posts mentioned above, candidates can follow the steps given below.

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of RRB RPF at rpf.indianrailways.gov.in.

Click on RRB RPF Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the direct link to apply.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹500/- for all candidates. Out of this fee of 500/-, an amount of 400/- shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in the CBT. For candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Female, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC) the fee is ₹250/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRB RPF.