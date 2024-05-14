 RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 4660 SI & Constable posts at rpf.indianrailways.gov.in, direct link - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 4660 SI & Constable posts at rpf.indianrailways.gov.in, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
May 14, 2024 01:17 PM IST

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024 registration will end today for 4660 SI and Constable posts. The direct link is given here.

Railway Recruitment Boards will close RRB RPF Recruitment 2024 registration process on May 14, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Sub Inspector and Constable posts can find the direct link through the official website of RRB RPF at rpf.indianrailways.gov.in.

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 4660 SI & Constable posts today(Rajkumar)
RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 4660 SI & Constable posts today(Rajkumar)

The registration process was started on April 15, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 452 posts on Sub Inspector and 4208 posts of Constables in the organization.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The application form correction window will be available from May 15 to 24, 2024.

For the Constable (Executive) vacancies, the applicants must be between 18-28 years of age as on July 1, 2024. For the SI vacancies, they should be between 20-28 years of age as on the cut-off date. All the candidates who are interested to apply for posts mentioned above, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for RRB RPF Recruitment 2024

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of RRB RPF at rpf.indianrailways.gov.in.
  • Click on RRB RPF Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the direct link to apply.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 500/- for all candidates. Out of this fee of 500/-, an amount of 400/- shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in the CBT. For candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Female, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC) the fee is 250/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRB RPF.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 4660 SI & Constable posts at rpf.indianrailways.gov.in, direct link

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On