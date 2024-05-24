 TBSE Results 2024: Tripura Board Class 10, 12 scores declared, direct link to check marks here - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
TBSE Results 2024: Tripura Board Class 10, 12 scores declared, direct link to check marks here

ByHT Education Desk
May 24, 2024 12:21 PM IST

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE, has declared the results for Classes 10 and 12. Check scores through the direct link here.

TBSE Tripura board 10th, 12th Results 2024: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Friday announced the Class 10 (Madhyamik) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary or HS) board exam results. Tripura state board students who have appeared in the two examinations can check their scorecards by logging in to tbse.tripura.gov.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in. Direct link and other details are given below. TBSE Tripura board 10th, 12th results 2024 live updates

TBSE Results 2024: Tripura board Classes 10 and 12 scores out. Check through direct links. (HT file image)
TBSE Results 2024: Tripura board Classes 10 and 12 scores out. Check through direct links. (HT file image)

The results of Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim exams have also been announced.

TBSE Tripura board Madhyamik result direct link

TBSE Tripura board HS result direct link

Along with the results, the TBSE also shared key details such as number of students, pass percentage and toppers’ names for both classes.

Notably, the TBSE board HS and Madhyamik examinations were held in March.

The Tripura board Class 12 exam took place from march 1 to 30 and the Class 10 exam took place from March 2 to 23.

This year, around 33,000 students appeared for the Class 10 final exam while around 23,700 candidates took the Class 12 test.

The exams were held at 69 exam centres and 144 exam venues for Class 10 board exams and another 60 centres and 98 venues for Class 12.

How to check TBSE Tripura board 10th, 12th results 2024

  • Open the board’s official website, tbseresults.tripura.gov.in and go to the Madhyamik or Higher Secondary result page.
  • Provide your login details in the space provided.
  • Submit it and check your board exam marks.
  • Save the page for future reference.

Get latest news on Education along with MBOSE Result 2024 Live, TBSE Result 2024 Live, Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / TBSE Results 2024: Tripura Board Class 10, 12 scores declared, direct link to check marks here
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
