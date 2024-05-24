TBSE Result 2024 Live: Tripura Board 10th, 12th results releasing today at tbresults.tripura.gov.in
TBSE Result 2024 Live: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education will declare TBSE Result 2024 on May 24, 2024. The Tripura Board 10th, 12th results will be announced today at 12 noon. Candidates who have appeared for the Madhyamik, Uccha Madhyamik examinations can check their marks on tbresults.tripura.gov.in. The results for class 10th, 12th will also be available on tbse.tripura.gov.in, tripurainfo.com. The link to check marks will be available at 12.30 pm today. ...Read More
Along with 10th, 12th results, the results of Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim exams will also be announced today.
The Tripura board Class 12 or HS and Class 10 or Madhyamik examinations were held in March. The TBSE 12th exams took place from March 1 to March 30 while the Class 10 exam was held from March 2 to 23. Around 33, 000 Class 10 students and 23,700 students of Class 12 appeared for this year’s board examinations. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage, toppers and more details.
Roll number
Date of Birth
Class 10th pass percentage: 86.02%
Class 12th pass percentage: 83.2%
TBSE Result 2024 Live: How to check Class 10th, 12th marks
Visit the official website of TBSE Results at tbresults.tripura.gov.in.
Click on TBSE Result 2024 Class 10 or Class 12 links available on the page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TBSE Result 2024 Live: The official notice reads, “Tripura Madhya Shiksha Parshad approved school principals and all concerned are hereby informed that Tripura Madhya Shiksha Parshad President, Higher Secondary, Secondary, Madrasa Fazil and Madrasa Alim Examination 2024 conducted by the Board will be released on May 24th, 2024 (Friday) at 12 Noon in the Board Auditorium. It will be revealed through a press conference. Candidates will be able to know the result (Provisional) from 12:30 PM through the following website like other years.”
tbresults.tripura.gov.in
tbse.tripura.gov.in
tripurainfo.com
- Go to tbseresults.tripura.gov.in or tbse.tripura.gov.in.
- Open the Madhyamik (Class 10) or HS (Class 12) result download page, as needed.
- Key in your login credentials.
- Submit the details and check your marks.
- Take a printour of the result page for future uses.
