TBSE Result 2024 Live: Tripura Board 10th, 12th results releasing today at tbresults.tripura.gov.in

TBSE Result 2024 Live: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education will declare TBSE Result 2024 on May 24, 2024. The Tripura Board 10th, 12th results will be announced today at 12 noon. Candidates who have appeared for the Madhyamik, Uccha Madhyamik examinations can check their marks on tbresults.tripura.gov.in. The results for class 10th, 12th will also be available on tbse.tripura.gov.in, tripurainfo.com. The link to check marks will be available at 12.30 pm today. ...Read More

Along with 10th, 12th results, the results of Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim exams will also be announced today.

The Tripura board Class 12 or HS and Class 10 or Madhyamik examinations were held in March. The TBSE 12th exams took place from March 1 to March 30 while the Class 10 exam was held from March 2 to 23. Around 33, 000 Class 10 students and 23,700 students of Class 12 appeared for this year’s board examinations. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage, toppers and more details.