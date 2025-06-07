Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
TOSS SSC Inter Result 2025 Declared: Class 10, 12 April- May exam results out at telanganaopenschool.org, check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 07, 2025 02:30 PM IST

Telangana TOSS Result 2025 for SSC , Inter public examination has been declared. The direct link is given here. 

Telangana Open School Society has declared Telangana TOSS Result 2025 on June 7, 2025. The results has been declared for SSC and Inter April-May examination. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website of TOSS at telanganaopenschool.org.

TOSS SSC Inter Result 2025 Declared: Class 10, 12 April- May exam results out at telanganaopenschool.org, check here(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file)
The results of the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations have been announced together. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check Telangana TOSS Result 2025 for SSC

Direct link to check Telangana TOSS Result 2025 for Inter 

Telangana TOSS Result 2025: How to check 

1. Visit the official website of TOSS at telanganaopenschool.org.

2. Click on result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open.

4. Click on Telangana TOSS Result 2025 for SSC and Inter links available on the page.

5. Enter the login details and click on submit.

6. Your result will be displayed.

7. Check the result and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The SSC and Intermediate (TOSS) public examination of April/May 2025 theory examination was scheduled from April 20 to Aprl 26, 2025. The examination was held two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The practical examination was held from April 26 to May 3, 2025.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 07, 2025
