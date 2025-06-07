Telangana Open School Society has declared Telangana TOSS Result 2025 on June 7, 2025. The results has been declared for SSC and Inter April-May examination. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website of TOSS at telanganaopenschool.org. TOSS SSC Inter Result 2025 Declared: Class 10, 12 April- May exam results out at telanganaopenschool.org, check here(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file)

The results of the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations have been announced together. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Telangana TOSS Result 2025: How to check

1. Visit the official website of TOSS at telanganaopenschool.org.

2. Click on result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open.

4. Click on Telangana TOSS Result 2025 for SSC and Inter links available on the page.

5. Enter the login details and click on submit.

6. Your result will be displayed.

7. Check the result and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The SSC and Intermediate (TOSS) public examination of April/May 2025 theory examination was scheduled from April 20 to Aprl 26, 2025. The examination was held two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The practical examination was held from April 26 to May 3, 2025.