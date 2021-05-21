Home / Education / Board Exams / TS SSC Result 2021 Live Updates: Telangana Class 10 Result releasing today
TS SSC Result 2021
TS SSC Result 2021
Live

TS SSC Result 2021 Live Updates: Telangana Class 10 Result releasing today

Telangana TS SSC Result 2021 Live Updates: Class 10 result to be declared today at 11.30 am. The result will be available to candidates on the official site of BSE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 08:15 AM IST

Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE Telangana will declare TS SSC Result 2021 on May 21, 2021. Students of Class 10 who have registered themselves for Class 10 board exams can check their result on the official site of DGE, Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in. The result can also be checked on the third-party website manabadi.co.in.

This year due to the pandemic the Board could not conduct the Class 10 Board exams in the state. The result will be declared on the basis of internal assessment. TS SSC result is expected to be announced by the state Education Minister at 11.30 am. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allotted to him or her would be given an opportunity to sit in an exam which might be conducted as and when the conditions become conducive.

The education department of the state has decided to promote all students to TS Inter first year even if they have performed poorly in their internals. The grades will be given to students on the basis of formative assessment or FA1. A total of 5.21 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 10 examination this year.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 21, 2021 08:15 AM IST

    Telangana Board 10th Result 2021: Websites to check

    Telangana Board 10th Result 2021 will be announced today. The result can be checked by all registered students on the official site of DGE, Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in. The result can also be checked on the third-party website manabadi.co.in.

  • MAY 21, 2021 08:02 AM IST

    BSE Telangana SSC Results 2021: 5.21 lakh students to check result

    This year 5.21 lakh students have registered themselves for BSE Telangana SSC Result 2021. Students can check their results by logging into their respective accounts with their roll number. The e-mark sheet will be the provisional marksheet for TS Inter first year admissions.

  • MAY 21, 2021 07:56 AM IST

    TS SSC Result 2021: State Education Minister to announce the result

    Sabitha Indra Reddy, State Education Minister will announce TS SSC Result 2021 on May 21, 2021. The result will be announced in the press conference first and then Board authorities will release the Telangana SSC Result on the official website.

  • MAY 21, 2021 07:50 AM IST

    Telangana Class 10 Result 2021 likely to release at 11.30 am

    Telangana Class 10 Result 2021 is likely to release at 11.30 am on May 21, 2021. The result can be checked at bse.telangana.gov.in

Topics
ts ssc board result telangana ts ssc ts ssc result board exam result ts ssc
TS SSC Result 2021
TS SSC Result 2021
TS SSC Result 2021 Live Updates: Telangana Class 10 Result releasing today

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 08:02 AM IST
Telangana TS SSC Result 2021 Live Updates: Class 10 result to be declared today at 11.30 am. The result will be available to candidates on the official site of BSE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in.
TS SSC Result 2021: Students who have appeared in the Telangana Board Class 10 examinations can check their results on the official website bse.telangana.gov.in after they are announced.(HT File Photo)
TS SSC Result 2021: Students who have appeared in the Telangana Board Class 10 examinations can check their results on the official website bse.telangana.gov.in after they are announced.(HT File Photo)
A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and SP Tavade sought a reply as to why the decision to cancel the state board exam should not be set aside.(HT Photo)
A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and SP Tavade sought a reply as to why the decision to cancel the state board exam should not be set aside.(HT Photo)
Chhattisgarh Class 10 Results 2021: The overall pass percentage is 100 per cent as all the 4,61,093 eligible students are declared to have passed the exam, officials said.(CGBSE)
Chhattisgarh Class 10 Results 2021: The overall pass percentage is 100 per cent as all the 4,61,093 eligible students are declared to have passed the exam, officials said.(CGBSE)
NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held in June 2021. The decision to cancel and postpone NIOS 2021 exams has been made in view of the Covid-19 situation in the country.(nios.ac.in)
NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held in June 2021. The decision to cancel and postpone NIOS 2021 exams has been made in view of the Covid-19 situation in the country.(nios.ac.in)
Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2021: CGBSE 10th Result out, pass percentage(HT file)
Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2021: CGBSE 10th Result out, pass percentage(HT file)
GBSE 10th Result 2021 Class 10 students of Chhattisgarh board can check their results on the official website of Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.(Representative)
GBSE 10th Result 2021 Class 10 students of Chhattisgarh board can check their results on the official website of Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.(Representative)
CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021: This year the results for Class 10 are based on the performance of students during online classes and their grades obtained in assignments.(HT File)
CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021: This year the results for Class 10 are based on the performance of students during online classes and their grades obtained in assignments.(HT File)
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 declared, how to check on cgbse.nic.in(HT File)
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 declared, how to check on cgbse.nic.in(HT File)
Chhattisgarh Class 10 Results declared
Chhattisgarh Class 10 Results declared
CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Results to be declared today
CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Results to be declared today
CGBSE 10th Result 2021 date and time: In a press release issued on Tuesday, May 18, the Chhattisgarh Board said that the CGBSE 10th results will be declared online through video conferencing.(HT file)
CGBSE 10th Result 2021 date and time: In a press release issued on Tuesday, May 18, the Chhattisgarh Board said that the CGBSE 10th results will be declared online through video conferencing.(HT file)
CBSE extends deadline till June 30 for schools to tabulate marks for class 10
CBSE extends deadline till June 30 for schools to tabulate marks for class 10
Board Exams 2021 Live Updates
Board Exams 2021 Live Updates
CBSE 10th results 2021: The decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety and health of teachers during the Covid-19 pandemic.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File)
CBSE 10th results 2021: The decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety and health of teachers during the Covid-19 pandemic.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File)
Story Saved
