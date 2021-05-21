TS SSC Result 2021 Live Updates: Telangana Class 10 Result releasing today
Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE Telangana will declare TS SSC Result 2021 on May 21, 2021. Students of Class 10 who have registered themselves for Class 10 board exams can check their result on the official site of DGE, Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in. The result can also be checked on the third-party website manabadi.co.in.
This year due to the pandemic the Board could not conduct the Class 10 Board exams in the state. The result will be declared on the basis of internal assessment. TS SSC result is expected to be announced by the state Education Minister at 11.30 am. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allotted to him or her would be given an opportunity to sit in an exam which might be conducted as and when the conditions become conducive.
The education department of the state has decided to promote all students to TS Inter first year even if they have performed poorly in their internals. The grades will be given to students on the basis of formative assessment or FA1. A total of 5.21 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 10 examination this year.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAY 21, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Telangana Board 10th Result 2021: Websites to check
Telangana Board 10th Result 2021 will be announced today. The result can be checked by all registered students on the official site of DGE, Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in. The result can also be checked on the third-party website manabadi.co.in.
-
MAY 21, 2021 08:02 AM IST
BSE Telangana SSC Results 2021: 5.21 lakh students to check result
This year 5.21 lakh students have registered themselves for BSE Telangana SSC Result 2021. Students can check their results by logging into their respective accounts with their roll number. The e-mark sheet will be the provisional marksheet for TS Inter first year admissions.
-
MAY 21, 2021 07:56 AM IST
TS SSC Result 2021: State Education Minister to announce the result
Sabitha Indra Reddy, State Education Minister will announce TS SSC Result 2021 on May 21, 2021. The result will be announced in the press conference first and then Board authorities will release the Telangana SSC Result on the official website.
-
MAY 21, 2021 07:50 AM IST
Telangana Class 10 Result 2021 likely to release at 11.30 am
Telangana Class 10 Result 2021 is likely to release at 11.30 am on May 21, 2021. The result can be checked at bse.telangana.gov.in
Get our daily newsletter
TS SSC Result 2021 Live Updates: Telangana Class 10 Result releasing today
TS SSC Result 2021: Telangana Class 10 results to be declared tomorrow
- TS SSC Result 2021: Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 results are likely to be announced on Friday, May 21.
Why decision to cancel 10th exam should not be set aside: HC to Maharashtra govt
Chhattisgarh board declares class 10 results on internal evaluation
NIOS Class 10 exam cancelled, Class 12 exams postponed due to Covid-19 situation
- The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has decided to cancel the Class 10 exam (Public Exam in Theory & Practical of Secondary courses) scheduled in June 2021 and postpone the Class 12 exam (Public Exam in Theory & Practical of Senior Secondary & Vocational courses) till further orders.
Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2021: 100% pass, check details
CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 results declared
- CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 10 exam results.
CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Chhattisgarh 10th results declared, direct link
- CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared CGBSE 10th Result 2021 on May 19, 2021. Candidates can check their result on the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 declared, how to check on cgbse.nic.in
CGBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Class 10 result declared, how to check here
CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Results to be declared today
CGBSE 10th Result 2021 date and time: Chhattisgarh Board 10th results tomorrow
- Chhattisgarh Board 10th results: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the high school (Class 10) exam results on Wednesday, May 19.
CBSE extends deadline till June 30 for schools to tabulate marks for class 10
Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: CGBSE Class 10 Result releasing today
CBSE 10th results likely to be delayed as marks submission date extended
- CBSE 10th results 2021: The CBSE Class 10 board exam results are expected to be delayed as the board has extended the last date for submission of marks of students to the board by the schools