TS SSC Result 2021 Live Updates: Telangana Class 10 Result releasing today

Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE Telangana will declare TS SSC Result 2021 on May 21, 2021. Students of Class 10 who have registered themselves for Class 10 board exams can check their result on the official site of DGE, Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in. The result can also be checked on the third-party website manabadi.co.in.

This year due to the pandemic the Board could not conduct the Class 10 Board exams in the state. The result will be declared on the basis of internal assessment. TS SSC result is expected to be announced by the state Education Minister at 11.30 am. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allotted to him or her would be given an opportunity to sit in an exam which might be conducted as and when the conditions become conducive.

The education department of the state has decided to promote all students to TS Inter first year even if they have performed poorly in their internals. The grades will be given to students on the basis of formative assessment or FA1. A total of 5.21 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 10 examination this year.