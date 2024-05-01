Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE, TN will announce TN HSC Result 2024 on May 6, 2024. The TNDGE +2 results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts when announced can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of tnresults.nic.in. The other official result websites are- dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. TN HSC Result 2024 Date, Time: TNDGE +2 results releasing on May 6 (HT File Photo)

As per local TV channels, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results will be announced on May 6. The time of release of results has not been announced yet.

This year TN 12th board examination in the state was conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2024 at various exam centres. The examination was started 10.15 am and concluded at 1.15 pm on all days. All the candidates got 10 minutes extra time to read the question paper and 5 minutes extra time for verification of particulars. Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examination in the state.

TN HSC Result 2024: How to check

All the appeared candidates can follow the steps given below to check the results.

Visit the official site of TN website at tnresults.nic.in.

Click on TN Plus Two 12th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGE, TN.