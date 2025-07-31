The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has announced the TN SSLC, HSE+1 today , Thursday, July 31, 2025. Students who have appeared for the supplementary examination 2025 of Class 10th & 11th can check their results/scorecards from on the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in . The result is also available on apply1.tndge.org. TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 Live Updates TN SSLC, HSE +1 Supply Result 2025 released at dge.tn.gov.in, here’s how to check(Sonu Mehta/HT file)

Students will have to use their Roll Number and Date of Birth to access their supplementary scorecards.

TN SSLC , HSE+1 Scorecard 2025:- To download, check these steps:-

Visit the official website dge.tn.gov.in or apply1.tndge.org

Select on the link available ‘TN SSLC Supplementary Result’

Enter your login credentials

Submit and download your result

Keep a hard copy for future requirements.

Students who wish to receive their answer sheet (Scanned Copy) will have to apply by filling out the application form and submitting it to the Assistant Director of the Government Examination from August 4, 2025, to August 5, 2025, till 5PM.

Students will have to pay Rs. 275/—as Charges to obtain a scanned copy of their answer in the office.

For downloading the Application form , students will have to select the link available “SSLC / Higher Secondary First Year Supplementary Examination July 2025 Scan Copy Application” under the Notification category SSLC / Higher Secondary Examination Link.

For the latest updates and announcements, candidates are advised to visit the official website.