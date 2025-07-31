TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 Live: DGE TN 10th, HSE + 1 supply result releasing today
The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will declare TN SSLC, HSE + 1 Supply Result 2025 on July 31, 2025. The DGETN Class 10, 12 supplementary results will be announced at 2.30 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for DGE TN Class 10 and Class 11 supplementary examination can check the results when out on the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in. The Class 10, 11 supply result can also be checked on apply1.tndge.org.
To check the results, candidates will require their roll number and date of birth details.
The SSLC supplementary exam was held from July 4 to July 10, 2025. The exam was held from 10 am to 1.15 pm on all days.
Candidates who want apply for a copy of their answer sheet should click on the "NOTIFICATION U SSLC Examination / Higher Secondary Examination" link above and on the page that appears, click on the text "SSLC / Hr Sec First Year Supplementary Examination, JULY-2025 SCAN COPY APPLICATION" and download the blank application form.
Application form submission dates
The application form to get answer sheet should be submitted to the office of the Assistant Director of Government Examinations of the concerned district from August 4 to August 5, 2025 till 5 pm. Candidates should pay the fee of Rs. 275/- in cash to the office where they are applying for a copy of the answer sheet (Scan Copy) for each subject.
Login details needed
Candidates can enter their Roll No. and Date of Birth details and download their examination results as provisional mark certificates.
Websites to check
dge.tn.gov.in
apply1.tndge.org
How to check results?
1. Visit the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in.
2. Click on result link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on TN SSLC, HSE +1 Supply Result 2025 link.
4. Enter the login details and click on submit.
5. Once done, your result will be displayed.
6. Check the result and download the page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
What to do to apply for answer sheet copy?
Exam dates
Where to check
Candidates who have appeared for DGE TN Class 10 and Class 11 supplementary examination can check the results when out on the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in. The Class 10, 11 supply result can also be checked on apply1.tndge.org.
Date and time
TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 date: July 31
TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 time: 2.30 pm