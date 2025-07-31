TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 Live: DGE TN 10th, HSE + 1 supply result releasing today

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 Live: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will declare TN SSLC, HSE + 1 Supply Result 2025 on July 31, 2025. The DGETN Class 10, 12 supplementary results will be announced at 2.30 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for DGE TN Class 10 and Class 11 supplementary examination can check the results when out on the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in. The Class 10, 11 supply result can also be checked on apply1.tndge.org....Read More

To check the results, candidates will require their roll number and date of birth details.

The SSLC supplementary exam was held from July 4 to July 10, 2025. The exam was held from 10 am to 1.15 pm on all days.

Candidates who want apply for a copy of their answer sheet should click on the "NOTIFICATION U SSLC Examination / Higher Secondary Examination" link above and on the page that appears, click on the text "SSLC / Hr Sec First Year Supplementary Examination, JULY-2025 SCAN COPY APPLICATION" and download the blank application form.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.