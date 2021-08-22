TN SSLC Result 2021: List of websites to download Tamil Nadu 10th marksheet

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu will release the TN SSLC result tomorrow, August 23. Students will be able to download Tamil Nadu 10th marksheet from the official website of the DGE TN or else from the result portals hosted by NIC.

TN SSLC result and marksheet will be available on the website for students 11 am onwards.

TN SSLC result, marksheet 2021: List of websites

• http://www.dge.tn.gov.in/

• http://tnresults.nic.in/

• http://results.gov.in/

Students can download the TN SSLC marksheet from these websites by following the steps given below:

• Visit the official websites at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

• Click on the link that reads ‘download TN SSLC Result’

• Key in your registration number, roll number

• Your results will be displayed on the screen

• Download and take its print out for further reference

This year the board exam could not be held in the state due to sudden surge in coronavirus cases. Students will be awarded imputed marks based on past performances.

