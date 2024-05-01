 TN SSLC Result 2024: Tamil Nadu 10th results likely to be released on May 10 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TN SSLC Result 2024: Tamil Nadu 10th results likely to be released on May 10

ByHT Education Desk
May 01, 2024 06:50 PM IST

TN SSLC Result 2024 will likely be announced on May 10, 2024. Check details here.

Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai will announce TN SSLC Result 2024 likely on May 10, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Tamil Nadu 10th board examination can check their results on the official website of DGE TN at dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu 10th results will also be available on tnresults.nic.in.

TN SSLC Result 2024: Tamil Nadu 10th results likely to be released on May 10
TN SSLC Result 2024: Tamil Nadu 10th results likely to be released on May 10

As per local TV channels the TN SSLC results is expected to be announced on May 10, 2024. The time of release of results has not been disclosed yet. However, the official date and time announcement of the declaration of TN 10th results is awaited.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

This year, Tamil Nadu 10th board examination was conducted from March 26 to April 8, 2024. The Tamil Nadu Class 10th examination was conducted in a single shift on all days- from 10 am to 1.15 pm across the state at various exam centres.

Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC board examination across the state. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

TN SSLC Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of TN results at tnresults.nic.in.
  • Click on TN SSLC Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details.
  • Click on submit and the result will be displayed.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGETN.

Equip yourself with critical Generative AI skills with ISB's Leadership in AI programme for high performance in the workplace. Check details to know more!

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / TN SSLC Result 2024: Tamil Nadu 10th results likely to be released on May 10
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On