Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai will announce TN SSLC Result 2024 likely on May 10, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Tamil Nadu 10th board examination can check their results on the official website of DGE TN at dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu 10th results will also be available on tnresults.nic.in. TN SSLC Result 2024: Tamil Nadu 10th results likely to be released on May 10

As per local TV channels the TN SSLC results is expected to be announced on May 10, 2024. The time of release of results has not been disclosed yet. However, the official date and time announcement of the declaration of TN 10th results is awaited.

This year, Tamil Nadu 10th board examination was conducted from March 26 to April 8, 2024. The Tamil Nadu Class 10th examination was conducted in a single shift on all days- from 10 am to 1.15 pm across the state at various exam centres.

Around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC board examination across the state. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

TN SSLC Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of TN results at tnresults.nic.in.

Click on TN SSLC Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGETN.