TN SSLC Result 2025: DGETN Class 10 answer sheet downloading begins tomorrow at dge.tn.gov.in

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will open the window to download the TN SSLC Result 2025 answer sheet copy from June 13, 2025 onwards. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can download the answer sheets through the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in. TN SSLC Result 2025: DGETN Class 10 answer sheet downloading begins tomorrow

The link to download a copy of the answer sheets will remain open until June 17, 2025. Candidates must register using their roll numbers and date of birth to download the answer sheet.

TN SSLC Result 2025: How to download DGETN Class 10 answer sheet

Candidates can follow the steps to download the answer sheet copy.

1. Visit the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on TN SSLC Result 2025 answer sheet link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer sheets will be displayed.

5. Make the payment of application fee and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Once the answer sheets are downloaded, incase candidates want to apply for retotalling or revaluation they can do it through the official website. Candidates should fill the application form, take 15 copies and submit it to the office of the concerned District Assistant Director of Government Examinations between June 16 to June 18, 2025. The fee for re-counting and revaluation should be paid in cash to the office of the District Assistant Director of Government Examinations.

Candidates who wish to apply for re-counting or revaluation in Tenkasi, Iranipet, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu and Mayiladuthurai districts should submit the application forms to the office of the concerned District Principal Educational Officer and pay the applicable fee in cash.

The application fee to apply for re-evaluation is ₹505/- for each paper. For re-totalling, candidates will have to pay fee of ₹205/- for each paper.