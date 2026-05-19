The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has announced TN SSLC Result 2026 Date, Time. The Tamil Nadu Class 10 results will be announced on May 20, 2026 at 9.30 am. TN SSLC Result 2026 Date, Time: Tamil Nadu Class 10th results releasing tomorrow at 9.30 am (PTI file photo)

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the results on the official website of Tamil Nadu results at tnresults.nic.in.

The date and time of the results announcement were shared by the School Education Minister, A. Rajmohan.

The Board will announce the Class 10 results at a press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials Along with the results, some more details like pass percentage, gender-wise performance data and district-wise percentage will be shared.

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examination commenced on March 11 and concluded on April 6, 2026.

TN SSLC Result 2026: How to check All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu results at tnresults.nic.in.

2. Click on TN SSLC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGE, TN.