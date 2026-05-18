The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has not yet released TN SSLC Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can check the results on the official website of Tamil Nadu results at tnresults.nic.in. TN SSLC Result 2026: When will Tamil Nadu Class 10 results release? check past trends (HT File Photo)

The Board will announce the Class 10 results at a press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials Along with the results, some more details like pass percentage, gender-wise performance data and district-wise percentage will be shared.

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examination commenced on March 11 and concluded on April 6, 2026.

As per past trends, Class 10 results are announced in May every year. This year, too, it is expected to be out in May. However, the date and time of the results have not been announced yet.

Check the past trends here.

2025: Last year, the Class 10 results was announced on May 16. The overall pass percentage was 93.80%. The girls pass percentage was 95.88% and boys pass percentage was 91.74%.

2024: The results of Class 10 was announced on May 10. The overall pass percentage was 91.5%. A total of 894264 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 818743 candidates passed.

2023: The TN SSLC results were announced on May 19. The overall pass percentage was 91.39%. A total of 914320 students appeared for the exam out of which 835614 candidates passed.

TN SSLC Result 2026: How to check results All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu results at tnresults.nic.in.

2. Click on TN SSLC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGE, TN.