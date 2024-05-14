Tripura Board Result 2024: TBSE Class 10th, 12th results releasing by last week of May

After the Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE) declared results of Class 10 and 12, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) is preparing to announce Class 10 and 12 board examination results by the last week of May. Tripura Board Result 2024: TBSE Class 10th, 12th results releasing by May last week (PTI)

The Class 12 or higher secondary examinations started since March 1 and continued till March 30 while the Class 10 examinations began from March 2 and continued till March 23.

Approximately 33, 000 Class 10 students and 23,700 students of Class 12 appeared for the board examinations this year.

The TBSE set up total 69 centres and 144 venues for Class 10 board exams and another 60 centres and 98 venues for Class 12 exams this year.

" Evaluation of answer scripts of both Class 10 and 12 was already done. Now, post-evaluation processes are going on. We expect to announce board results by the last week of May", said TBSE president Dhananjoy Ganchowdhury.

In 2023, total 43,730 candidates appeared for Class 10 board exams and total 38,125 sat for Class 12 board exams.

As many schools went under Vidyajyoti, the number of board candidates has reduced this year.

Earlier this February, the state witnessed widespread protest over Kokborok script row after the TBSE asked all the examination center in-charges to allow only Bengali script for writing Kokborok language paper in Class 10 and 12 board examinations due to insufficient qualified evaluators to check answer copies written in Roman script.

Later, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury allowed the students to write examinations in their preferred script.

Kokborok is the lingua franca of majority of the state's tribal population.