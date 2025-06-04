Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025: How, where to check TSBIE IPASE 1st, 2nd year results when out

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 04, 2025 08:14 AM IST

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 has been declared. The steps to check TSBIE IPASE 1st, 2nd year results is given here. 

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has not yet announced TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) May/June 2025 for 1st or 2nd year can check their results when announced on the official website of TSBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in and on results.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025: How, where to check IPASE results when out (HT file)
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025: How, where to check IPASE results when out (HT file)

The theory exams commenced on May 22 and concluded on May 30. The exams were conducted in two shifts: 1st year exam was held in the forenoon session (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon), while 2nd year exam was held in the afternoon session (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM). The theory supplementary exams was started with Language Paper I on May 22 and concluded with Modern Languages and Geography papers on May 29, 2025.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025: How to check results 

Candidates who have appeared for the IPASE for the first or second year can check their results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TSBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. Click on TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st or 2nd year link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In the first year, 4,88,430 students appeared for the examination (general and vocational streams combined). Of them, 3,22,191 passed, for a pass percentage of 65.96 per cent.

In the second year, 5,08,582 students wrote the IPE March exam (general and vocational combined). Of them, 3.33,908 passed, for a pass percentage of 65.65 per cent. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of TSBIE.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result, NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live, AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 LiveJAC 12th Arts Result 2025, RBSE 5th Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result, NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live, AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 LiveJAC 12th Arts Result 2025, RBSE 5th Result Live.
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025: How, where to check TSBIE IPASE 1st, 2nd year results when out
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On