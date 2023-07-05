TS Inter Supply Result 2023 Live: Telangana supplementary results latest updates
TS Inter Supply Result 2023 Live Updates: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will announce TS Inter Supply Result 2023 in due course of time. The result for Telangana 1st, 2nd year supplementary examination when declared can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.
The TS Inter first-year IPASE examination was conducted from June 12 to June 16 and the vocational stream examination was conducted from June 17 to June 19, 2023. The TS Inter second-year examination was held from June 12 to June 16, 2023. The examination was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
More than 1.50 lakh candidates have appeared for first year supplementary examination and more than 1.20 lakh candidates have appeared for second year examination. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.
- Jul 05, 2023 07:37 PM IST
Inter supply results 2023: Where to check scores?
Official websites where TS Inter supply results will be displayed are:
examresults.ts.nic.in
results.cgg.gov.in
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
- Jul 05, 2023 07:33 PM IST
Inter supply results 2023 TS: Processing fees for Re-counting, re-verification
Students can apply for re-counting and re-verification of results on tsbie.cgg.gov.in. An amount of ₹100 for re-counting and ₹600 for scanned copies of answer sheets and re-verification is payable. The dates will be announced along with declaration of results.
- Jul 05, 2023 07:27 PM IST
TS Inter supply results: Login credentials
Login credential needed to check Telangana Inter Supplementary results is hall ticket number. Candidates need to select result year, exam type, category and enter hall ticket number to view marks memo.
- Jul 05, 2023 07:23 PM IST
2nd year supplementary result 2023: Websites to check
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
examresults.ts.nic.in
- Jul 05, 2023 07:18 PM IST
TS Inter 2nd year supplementary results 2023: When was final eam results declared?
The result of IPE 1st and 2nd year final exams conducted by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) was declared on May 9, 2023.
- Jul 05, 2023 07:12 PM IST
TS Inter 1st year supplementary results 2023: Number of candidates appeared
- Jul 05, 2023 07:07 PM IST
tsbie.cgg.gov.in 2023 supplementary results: Know helpline number
If students can not download their marks memo, they can contact TSBIE at 04024600110 or raise the issue at bigrs.telangana.gov.in.
- Jul 05, 2023 07:03 PM IST
Inter 1st year supplementary results 2023: Exam dates
- Jul 05, 2023 06:57 PM IST
tsbie.cgg.gov.in 2023 results: List of websites
- Jul 05, 2023 06:52 PM IST
TSBIE supply results 2023: How to check marks?
Visit the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on TS Inter Supplementary result link
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your TS Inter supply results will be displayed on the screen.
Check the Inter supplementary results
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Jul 05, 2023 06:47 PM IST
TS inter supplementary results 2023 Manabadi: Where to check scores?
TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 can be checked at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in after it is declared.
- Jul 05, 2023 06:45 PM IST
Manabadi inter results 2023 TS: Date and Time
Manabadi inter results 2023 TS date and time have not been shared by the Board yet. As per reports, the result is expected to be announced soon.