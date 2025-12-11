TS SSC Datesheet 2026: BSE Telangana Class 10 timetable released at bse.telangana.gov.in, check here

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana has released the TS SSC Datesheet 2026. Candidates who have to appear for the BSE Telangana Class 10 exam can check and download the timetable through the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the Class 10 or SSC public exam will begin on March 14, 2026 and will end on April 16, 2026. The exam will be held in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The exam will begin with first language papers and will end with OSSC Main language paper II.

Part B (objective paper) must be answered only in the permitted time: (i) last 30 minutes for all subjects except English and Science; (ii) last 15 minutes for Physical Science and Biological Science; (iii) along with Part-A for English.

The performance of candidates who answer a wrong Question Paper or wrong combination will be cancelled. Candidates must ensure that they receive and answer only the correct and authorised Question Paper for which the Examination Fee has been paid and printed on Hall Ticket.

Direct link to download TS SSC Datesheet 2026

1. Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

2. Click on TS SSC Datesheet 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

