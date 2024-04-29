 TS SSC Result 2024 Date, Time: BSE Telangana Class 10 scores tomorrow at 11 am - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
TS SSC Result 2024 Date, Time: BSE Telangana Class 10 scores tomorrow at 11 am

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 29, 2024 05:10 PM IST

Once announced, students can check their TS SSC results 2024 on the board's official website, bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana will announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 final examination results tomorrow, April 30. Once announced, students can check their TS SSC results 2024 on the board's official website, bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org.

TS SSC Result 2024 Date, Time: BSE Telangana Class 10 scores tomorrow at 11 am(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
TS SSC Result 2024 Date, Time: BSE Telangana Class 10 scores tomorrow at 11 am(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

“The results of SSC Public Examinations, March-2024, Telangana State will be released by Sri Burra Venkatesham, I.A.S, Hon'ble Principal Secretary to the Government, Education Department on 30-04-2024 at 11.00 A.M. at Godavari Auditorium, Ground Floor, SCERT Complex, Opposite L.B. Stadium, Hyderabad-500001,” the board said in its official statement.

When declared, students can check their Class 10 final exam results using hall ticket numbers. These are the steps to follow

How to check TS SSC result 2024

  1. Open the board's official website, bse.telangana.gov.in or results.bsetelangana.org.
  2. Click on the Class 10 result link.
  3. Enter your roll number and login.
  4. Check and download the TS SSC result 2024.

The board will announce TS SSC results via a press conference in which the number of candidates, pass percentage and other details will be shared. After the press conference is over, students can check their marks on the board's website.

The Telangana board Class 10 result will be hosted on the HT Portal as well. Students can check their marks using this link:

TS SSC 10th result 2024 on HT Portal

