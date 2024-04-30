TS SSC Results 2024 Live: BSE Telangana 10th result today at 11 am

TS SSC Results 2024 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana is set to declare its SSC or Class 10 results today, April 30, at 11 am. After the TS SSC result is declared, students can download their marks memos from bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org. In a public notice, the board said, “the results of SSC Public Examinations, March-2024, Telangana State will be released by Sri Burra Venkatesham, I.A.S, Hon'ble Principal Secretary to the Government, Education Department on 30-04-2024 at 11.00 A.M. at Godavari Auditorium, Ground Floor, SCERT Complex, Opposite L.B. Stadium, Hyderabad-500001."...Read More

Manabadi TS SSC 10th result 2024 will be announced through a press conference in which pass percentage, number of students, district-wise result, gender-wise result etc. will be shared. The result can be checked on the HT Portal as well.

TS SSC result 2024 on HT Portal

Students can also register for the TS SSC result on the HT Portal and get an alert on their phones when the marks memos are available for download.

Follow this live blog for the Manabadi TS SSC 10th result direct link and other updates.