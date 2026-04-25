UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026: Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 results out, 92.10% students pass 10th, 85.11% pass 12th

The Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and Class 12 was held from February 21 to March 20, 2026. The exam was held across the state at various exam centres.

The Class 12 overall pass percentage is 85.11%. The boys pass percentage is 81.93% and girls pass percentage is 88.90%.

This year, the overall pass percentage of Class 10 is 92.10%. The boys pass percentage is 88%.

Uttarakhand Board of School Education has announced UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026. All those candidates who have appeared for the Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 examinations can check the results on the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in. The results can be checked on the HT Portal and the third-party result website. UK board result 2026 Live Updates

Candidates will be required to provide their login details, like roll number, names and other details to access their results.

Direct link to check UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026: How to check All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10, 12 board examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.

2. Click on UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UBSE.