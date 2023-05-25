UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 results today
UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Uttarakhand Board results for Class 10, 12 releasing today. Follow the blog for latest updates.
UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Uttarakhand Board of School Education will announce UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 on May 25, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 board examination can check the results through the official site of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in. The result link will also be available on uaresults.nic.in and HT Portal as well.
Direct link to check UK Board 10th Result 2023 on HT Portal
Direct link to check UK Board 12th Result 2023 on HT Portal
A total of 2,59,437 candidates appeared for the UBSE Class 10th and 12th final exams. A total of 1,32,115 students appeared in the Class 10 final exam and 1,27,324 students appeared for the Class 12 final exam. Follow the blog for latest updates on direct link, pass percentage, toppers below.
Follow all the updates here:
May 25, 2023 09:39 AM IST
UBSE UK Board 10th, 12th results: How to check
Step 1: Go to the official website of UBSE, ukresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.
Step 2: On the home page, find and open the Class 10 or 12 result link.
Step 3: Key in your credentials and login.
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check your result, download take the print for future reference.
May 25, 2023 09:35 AM IST
UK Board result 2023: Results will be available on HT Portal
Apart from the official websites the UK Board class 12th results will be available on the HT Eductaion Portal.
May 25, 2023 09:19 AM IST
UK Board 10th and 12th exam: Last year 2296 candidates passed exam
In the year 2022, a total of 113164 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 111688 candidates appeared for it. A total of 92296 candidates passed the examination.
May 25, 2023 09:02 AM IST
UBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Number of candidates
May 25, 2023 08:57 AM IST
UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Exam dates
May 25, 2023 08:52 AM IST
UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Where to check
UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 can be checked by candidates on the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in. The result link will also be available on uaresults.nic.in and HT Portal as well.
May 25, 2023 08:45 AM IST
UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Date and Time
Date: May 25, 2023
Time: 11 am