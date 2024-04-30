UK Board results 2024: Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results releasing today, here’s how to check on HT Portal

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education will announce the Class 10, and 12 results today at 11 AM on its official website uaresults.nic.in. It is expected that the UBSE officials will hold a press conference to release the Uttarakhand Class 10 and 12 results. Following this, the result link will be activated on the official website. Uttarakhand Board results live updates UK Board Results 2024: Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results releasing today. Check the scores on HT Portal. (HT file image)

Students who appeared in the Uttarakhand 10th and 12th board examinations can check their scores by visiting the official website.

Alternatively, the results can also be checked on HT Portal. By furnishing their details, students will be able to check their results on the HT Portal.

Steps to check UK Board results on HT Portal:

Go to the official website of Hindustan Times Digital at hindustantimes.com.

Visit the Education page and click on the board exam section.

A new page will open where candidates will get the names of all boards.

Click on the Uttarakhand Board.

Next, click on the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 result or 12 result as required.

Enter the required credentials on the new page.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Save the page and print a hard copy for further need.

Notably, the UBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations were conducted from February 27 to March 16, 2024.

The results this year are being declared a month earlier than the previous year. In 2023, the Uttarakhand Board results were declared on May 25, and the overall pass percentage was 85.58 percent.