UP Board 10th, 12th results in July, says deputy CM

UP Board results: The results and marksheets of UP Board class 10 and 12 should be announced in July, said deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma in Lucknow on Wednesday.

He asked the higher education department to begin admissions in undergraduate and postgraduate courses in a transparent manner.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on June 20 came out with a formula to award marks to UP Board students of class 10 and 12 as the state government scrapped the exam earlier this month due to Covid-19.

For intermediate (class 12) students, the board will consider 50% marks obtained in class 10, then 40% in class 11 and the remaining 10% obtained by students in the pre-board examination of class 12.

Likewise in high school, 50% marks will be calculated on the basis of total marks obtained in class 9 and 50% of marks scored in class 10 pre-board.

A total of 56,04,628 candidates were registered for the UP board high school and intermediate examinations conducted by UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, the world's biggest board.

For the high school examination, 29,94,312 candidates were registered of which 29,74,487 (99.34%) were regular students and 19,825 were enrolled as private candidates. Similarly, in intermediate (class 12), 26,10,316 students were registered. Of these, 25,17,658 were regular and 92,658 were private students.

Sharma chaired a meeting at Vidhan Bhavan to discuss various issues regarding the Uttar Pradesh Education Services Commission.

He said newly appointed teachers should be allotted duties. The meeting was attended by basic education minister Satish Chand Dwivedi virtually.

Sharma directed officials to open transfer portal for principals and teachers of secondary and higher education department by June 28.

The minister asked to formulate a policy regarding appointment to vacant posts of Sanskrit teachers. The meeting was attended by additional chief secretary (higher education) Monika S Garg, additional chief secretary Aradhana Shukla, principal secretary (higher education) Subhash Chandra Sharma, secretary (basic education) Ranvir Prasad, director general (basic education) Vijay Kiran Anand and others.