UP Board Compartment Result 2023 for Class 10th, 12th out at upmsp.edu.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 09, 2023 02:44 PM IST

UP Board Compartment Result 2023 for Class 10th, 12th has been declared. The direct link to check results is given below.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has declared UP Board Compartment Result 2023 for Class 10, 12 on August 9, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the compartment or improvement examination for Class 10, 12 can check the results through the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

UPMSP conducted high school and intermediate improvement/compartment examinations in July at 96 centres. As many as 93.86 per cent of the candidates who had registered for these exams appeared. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check Class 10 compartment results

Direct link to check Class 12 compartment results 

UP Board Compartment Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.
  • Click on results link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the UP Board Compartment Result 2023 for Class 10, 12 links.
  • Click on the link and enter the login details.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPMSP.

