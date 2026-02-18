UP Board Exam 2026: UPMSP Class 10, 12 exam begins today, more than 53 lakh candidates to appear
The UP Board Exam 2026 commenced on February 18, 2026, with over 53 lakh students registered. Exams run in two shifts daily until March 12, including Class 10 and Class 12 Hindi papers. To ensure integrity, measures like CCTV monitoring and a state control roll in Lucknow have been implemented, along with a helpline for complaints.
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has started the UP Board Exam 2026 on February 18, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.
The exam will begin on February 18 and will conclude on March 12, 2026. A total of 53,37,778 students have registered for the examination, which includes 27,61,696 class 10 and 25,76,082 class 12 students.
Today, Class 10 Hindi paper will be held from 8.30 am to 11.45 am and Class 12 General Hindi paper will be held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.
The exam will be held at 8033 exam centres out of which 596 are government, 3,453 aided-government and 3,984 self-financed secondary schools.
The Board has made these provisions for smooth and safe conduct of exams. Check here.
1. To curb malpractices, a state level control roll in Lucknow will monitor the examination.
2. Reserve seats have been arranged for the exam. The reserve sets will be kept sealed in a secure double-locked cupboard and answer sheets will bear the Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) logo and the UPMSP marking in micro-sized format.
3. The exam centres will have a centre administrator, an external centre administrator and a static magistrate.
4. Two CCTVs with voice recorders, routers, DVRs and high-speed internet connections have been installed at all rooms in an examination centre, allowing live monitoring through webcasting.
5. 69 divisional and 440 district mobile squads have been constituted. State-level observers have also been appointed for all 75 districts and 18 divisions to ensure that there is no laxity in examination conduct.
6. 18 districts in the state has been declared sensetive and 222 exam centres have been categorized as highly sensitive and 683 as sensetive.
7. Toll free helpline numbers have been activated- 18001806607 and 18001806608. Control centres have also been established at Prayagraj headquarters and the regional offices in Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly and Gorakhpur.
8. Complaints can be lodged through social media handles as well.
(With inputs from PTI report)
