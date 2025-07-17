Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has started the registration process for UP Board Exam 2026 on July 15, 2025. The direct link to register for Class 10, 12 board examination in 2026 is available on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. UP Board Exam 2026: UPMSP class 10, 12 registration begins at upmsp.edu.in, official notice here

The last date to register for class 10, 12 board examination is till August 5, 2025. The last date for depositing the examination fee received from all eligible students by the head of the institution in the treasury is till August 10, 2025. The last date for uploading the information of examination fee deposited in the treasury by the head of the institution and the educational details of the students online is August 16, 2025.

To ensure that the educational details of students such as name / mother's name / father's name, date of birth, gender, selected subject etc. are printed correctly in their certificates / mark sheets, the details of each student must be thoroughly checked by their class teacher and principal as per the school records and then uploaded on the Council's website.

If the educational details of the students are incorrect or incomplete, the class teacher or principal is responsible. Hence, it is mandatory to upload all the educational details of the students on the Council's website with complete accuracy.

UP Board Exam 2026: How to register

To register for the board exam 2026, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

2. Click on UP Board Exam 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where the registration link will be displayed.

4. Fill the registration details and click on submit.

5. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPMSP.