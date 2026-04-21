UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: UPMSP 10th, 12th results to be available likely soon, here's how to check

The UP Board results will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board officials. Along with the results, the Board will also announce the pass percentage, how to check, toppers, district wise and gender wise performance.

This year, the UP Board exam commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 12, 2026.

A total of 53,37,778 students had registered for the examination, which includes 27,61,696 class 10 and 25,76,082 class 12 students. The exam was held across 8000 test centres across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, date and time and more.