UP Board Results 2023 live updates, UPMSP class 10th, 12th releasing on April 25 at upresults.nic.in

UPMSP class 10th, 12th: UP Board high school and intermediate examination-2023 results will be announced on Tuesday, April 25. UP Board class 10th and 12th results will be available on the official website at results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Apart from the official websites UP Board class 10th and 12th result will be available on the Hindustan Times Web portal.

Here's the direct link to check result

58,85,745 candidates had registered for examinations this year, comprising 31,16,487 class 10 students and 27,69,258 class 12 students.

A total of 4,31,571 students including 2,08,953 class 10 students and 2,22,618 class 12 students, did not show up for the exam. The UP Board exams this year began on February 16 and ended on March 4.

The evaluation process of answer sheets started on March 18 and ended on April 1, 2023, at 258 evaluation centres spread across the state.