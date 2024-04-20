UP board results 2024: 12th scores releasing today at upmsp.edu.in, here’s how to check when out

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be releasing the UP Board Class 12 Results today (April 20, 2024) at 2 PM. The results will be declared at a press conference to be held by the board at its Prayagraj headquarters. UP 12th Board Result 2024 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Inter results releasing soon UP 12th results 2024: Scores releasing today at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Learn how to check scores. (HT File Image)

During the press conference, the UPMSP will be releasing the results, along with details on pass percentage, toppers’ list and district-wise performance, and other important details. Following this, the result link will be activated on the official websites upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Once released, students will be able to check their results with the following steps:

Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Click on the link named ‘Download UP Board Result 2024’ on the home page.

On the new page, click on the UP Class 12 result link.

Enter the required details on the login page.

Check your results.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

Last year, the UP Class 12 board results were declared on April 25. An overall pass percentage of 75.52% was recorded.

In 2024, the Class 12 Board examinations were conducted from February 22 to March 9. A total of 25,77,997 appeared for the board examinations this year.