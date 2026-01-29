UP Madrasa Board Datesheet 2026: Class 10, 12 timetable released at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in, check here
UP Madrasa Board Datesheet 2026 has been released for Class 10, 12. The timetable can be checked here.
Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education, Lucknow has released UP Madrasa Board Datesheet 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 or Class 12 board exam can check the exam schedule on the official website of UP Madrasa Board at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.
As per the timetable, the Class 10 Munshi and Maulvi exam and will begin on February 9 and will end on February 14, 2026. The Class 12 ALIM exam will begin on February 9 and will end on February 14, 2026. The Class 10 exams will be held from 8 am to 11 am on all days and Class 12 exams will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.
The Class 10 board exam will begin with Theology papers and end with Mathematics, Home Science, Logic and Philosophy, Social Studies, Science and Tib papers.
The Class 12 board exam will begin with Theology papers and end with Home Science, General Hindi, Logic and Philosophy, Social Science, General Science, Tib and Typing.
Direct link to download UP Madrasa Board Datesheet 2026
UP Madrasa Board Datesheet 2026: How to download
To download the datesheet candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of UP Madrasa Board at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.
2. Click on UP Madrasa Board Datesheet 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of UP Madrasa Board.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More