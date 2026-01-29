UP Madrasa Board Datesheet 2026: Class 10, 12 timetable released at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in, check here

Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education, Lucknow has released UP Madrasa Board Datesheet 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 or Class 12 board exam can check the exam schedule on the official website of UP Madrasa Board at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

As per the timetable, the Class 10 Munshi and Maulvi exam and will begin on February 9 and will end on February 14, 2026. The Class 12 ALIM exam will begin on February 9 and will end on February 14, 2026. The Class 10 exams will be held from 8 am to 11 am on all days and Class 12 exams will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The Class 10 board exam will begin with Theology papers and end with Mathematics, Home Science, Logic and Philosophy, Social Studies, Science and Tib papers.

The Class 12 board exam will begin with Theology papers and end with Home Science, General Hindi, Logic and Philosophy, Social Science, General Science, Tib and Typing.

Direct link to download UP Madrasa Board Datesheet 2026 UP Madrasa Board Datesheet 2026: How to download To download the datesheet candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UP Madrasa Board at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

2. Click on UP Madrasa Board Datesheet 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UP Madrasa Board.