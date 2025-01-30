UP Madrasa Board Exam 2025 datesheet out at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in, check timetable here

UP Board of Madrasa Education, Lucknow has released UP Madrasa Board Exam 2025 datesheet. The datesheet have been released on the official website of UP Madrasa Board at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in. UP Madrasa Board Exam 2025 datesheet out, check timetable here (HT file)

The timetable includes exam dates for Munshi (Secondary Persian), Maulvi (Secondary Arabic), Alim (senior secondary Persian), and Alim (senior secondary Arabic).

As per the datesheet, the Class 10, 12 examination will begin on February 17 and will conclude on February 22, 2025. The Secondary and Senior Secondary examinations will be held in two shifts- a first shift from 8 am to 11 am and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UP Madrasa Board Exam 2025 datasheet: How to download

Candidates can download the datesheet by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UP Madrasa Board at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

2. Click on UP Madrasa Board Exam 2025 datesheet available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, UPMSP Board exam 2025 datasheets have also been released. Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) board examinations will begin on February 24 and end on March 12, 2025. Papers will be held in two shifts: from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

UP Board Exam Date 2025: UPMSP Class 10, 12 exams from February 24 to March 12; timetable PDF here

On the first day, High School students will write Hindi and Healthcare papers in the first and second shifts, respectively. Intermediate students will appear for the Military Science paper in the morning shift and Hindi in the afternoon shift.