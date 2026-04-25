Candidates will be required to provide their login details, like roll number, names and other details to access their results.

The UBSE 10th and 12th exams commenced on February 21, 2026, and ended on March 20, 2026.

Uttarakhand Board of School Education has declared the Uttarakhand Board Result 2026 on April 25, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 and 12 examinations can check the results on the Hindustan Times Education page. The UBSE 10th, 12th results can also be checked on the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in and on third-party result websites. UK board result 2026 Live Updates

Uttarakhand Board Result 2026: How to check UBSE 10th, 12th results on HT Portal? To check the results on HT Portal, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit Hindustan Times website.

2. Click on education page and then again on board exam page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Uttarakhand Board page.

4. Again click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link available on the page.

5. Enter the login details and click on submit.

6. Your result will be displayed.

7. Check the result and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2025, the Class 10, 12 results were announced on April 19. A total of 113238 students had registered or Class 10 exam out of which 1,09,859 appeared and 99,725 passed.The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 90.77% and Class 12 was 83.23%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UBSE.