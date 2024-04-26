West Bengal 10th Result 2024 Date, Time: WBBSE Madhyamik results releasing on May 2 at 9 am

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced West Bengal 10th Result 2024 Date, Time. The WBBSE Madhyamik results will be declared on May 2 at 9 am. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the results on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in. The result link will also be available at wbresults.nic.in. WB 10th Result 2024 Date, Time: Madhyamik results releasing on May 2 at 9 am

As per the official notice, the Class 10 board results will be announced at the press conference which will begin at 9 am. The results will be available on the official websites from 9.45 am on May 2, 2024. Schools will get the marksheets and certificates from respective camp offices of the Board from 10 am on the same day.

Apart from the official websites, the results can also be checked on mobile apps- madhyamik results 2024, madhyamik result or fastresult. All these apps will be available on google play store and can be downloaded for free.

This year, WB Board Class 10 matric exams were held from February 2 and 12, 2024, across the state at various exam centres. Around 8 lakh students appeared for the examination. Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

West Bengal 10th Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official site of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Click on WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBBSE.