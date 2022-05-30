West Bengal board Madrasah exam result out at wbresults.nic.in, direct link here
- WBBME has declared WB Madrasah Result 2022 has been declared today, on May 30, 2022.
West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education on May 30 has released the results of the High Madrasah, Madhyamik, Alim, and Fazil Exams. The WB Madrasah result was announced at 12:30 noon at wbresults.nic.in. candidates who took the examination can check their result through their roll number.
Direct link to check High Madrasah result
Direct link to check Alim result
Direct link to check Fazil exam result
To check the West Bengal Board High Madrasah, Madhyamik, Alim, and Fazil Exams result candidates can follow the steps given below:
West Bengal board Madrasah result: How to check
Visit the official website of WBBME at result.wbbme.org
On the homepage find, the link given to check the result
Key in your credentials and submit
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Keep the copy of the same for future reference
