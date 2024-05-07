 West Bengal HS Result 2024: WBCHSE Class 12th results releasing tomorrow at wbresults.nic.in - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

West Bengal HS Result 2024: WBCHSE Class 12th results releasing tomorrow at wbresults.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 07, 2024 02:17 PM IST

West Bengal HS Result 2024 will be announced today, May 8, 2024. The steps to check results is given here.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will declare West Bengal HS Result 2024 tomorrow, May 8, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination of Class 12 or Uccha Madhyamik can check the results on the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.wb.gov.in and also on WB Results at wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal HS Result 2024: WBCHSE Class 12th results releasing tomorrow at wbresults.nic.in (File photo)
West Bengal HS Result 2024: WBCHSE Class 12th results releasing tomorrow at wbresults.nic.in (File photo)

The West Bengal Class 12 results will be announced at 1 pm via a press conference. The direct link to check results will be available at 3 pm on the official websites.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This year, more than 8 lakh students have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their scores through these simple steps given below.

West Bengal HS Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of WB Results at wbresults.nic.in.
  • Click on West Bengal HS Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the hard copies of the marksheets and pass certificates will be available from 55 distribution centres including 4 regional offices of the council all over WB from May 10, 2024 at and from 10 am. Candidates will get their marksheets on May 10, 2024 by the Head of the Institutions/ Teacher in Charges.

Equip yourself with critical Generative AI skills with ISB's Leadership in AI programme for high performance in the workplace. Check details to know more!

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / West Bengal HS Result 2024: WBCHSE Class 12th results releasing tomorrow at wbresults.nic.in
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On