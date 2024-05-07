West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will declare West Bengal HS Result 2024 tomorrow, May 8, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination of Class 12 or Uccha Madhyamik can check the results on the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.wb.gov.in and also on WB Results at wbresults.nic.in. West Bengal HS Result 2024: WBCHSE Class 12th results releasing tomorrow at wbresults.nic.in (File photo)

The West Bengal Class 12 results will be announced at 1 pm via a press conference. The direct link to check results will be available at 3 pm on the official websites.

This year, more than 8 lakh students have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their scores through these simple steps given below.

West Bengal HS Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of WB Results at wbresults.nic.in.

Click on West Bengal HS Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the hard copies of the marksheets and pass certificates will be available from 55 distribution centres including 4 regional offices of the council all over WB from May 10, 2024 at and from 10 am. Candidates will get their marksheets on May 10, 2024 by the Head of the Institutions/ Teacher in Charges.