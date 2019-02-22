Boards 2019: Students frisked at Matunga college, forced to keep phones outside premises

There was chaos outside Ramnivas Ruia College, Matunga, on Thursday, after the college authorities refused to allow HSC candidates to carry their phones into the premises, even if they were switched off and put in their bags. The college staff frisked students at the gate and asked those who had phones to leave it out of the premises, without making any provisions for storing them.

While the state education board prohibits students from carrying mobile phones into examination halls, they can take the devices into the premises and leave them in their bags outside after switching them off.

While most students at the Matunga college gave away their phones to relatives and friends waiting outside the premises, some students had no one to hand over the devices to. Frustrated, one student allegedly threw her phone in a nearby drain.

Officials from the college said that they had taken the step to ensure that no malpractices occur during the exams. “More than 900 students are taking their exams at the centre. If any student removes the phone from the bag and slides it into the pocket, there will be a big lapse. The college wants to ensure that the exams go on smoothly,” said a senior official from the college on the condition of anonymity.

However, the state education board said the college should have allowed students to leave their phones in the bags outside the classroom. Sharad Khandagale, secretary, Mumbai divisional board, said, “It is true that the board does not allow the use of mobile phones during exams. But considering that students often come from far off places, colleges can allow them to keep the phones outside the classroom in their bags, in switched-off mode.”

The board hall ticket states that action will be taken against students found keeping ‘papers, mobile phone, calculator, digital watch or any other device with them’, but does not specifically state that phones will be frisked at the centre. “The college should have at least given some prior notice about the rule. At the last minute, most of us had no idea about where to keep our phones,” said a student.

