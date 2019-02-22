Boards 2019: Trying to leak question paper, student caught with mobile, booked on Day-1 of Maharashtra Board exam

A Class 12 student was caught with his mobile phone inside the exam hall at a Santacruz centre, with photos of the question paper he was answering on his phone, on Thursday, the first day of HSC board exams.

The Vakola police have registered a first information report (FIR) and booked the 18-year-old under the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982.

The student’s identity has been withheld as he may be allowed to appear for other exams, pending outcome of the police probe.

The student was caught by an invigilator at the Patuck Technical High School in Santacruz, while he was trying to hide the mobile phone, around 45 minutes after the exam had started at 11am.

“The invigilator found the movements of the student suspicious and approached him, only to find him hiding a phone,” said a police officer, who is involved in the investigation. “The invigilator confiscated the phone and on inspecting it found photos of the question paper on it. The student had sent the photo to one of his contacts, a woman, through a messaging service.”

The officer said they are trying to trace the woman, who the student claimed he had met online. “The student claimed he has never met her in person,” said the officer, adding that it is not yet clear as to how sending the paper’s photo to the woman would have helped the student or anyone else.

Sharad Khandagale, secretary, Mumbai divisional board, said they are still to get details of the case, but will separately investigate the incident. “A police complaint has been registered and the board will also conduct an internal investigation in the case,” said Khandagale.

Senior police inspector Kailash Avhad of Vakola police station said they will question the student to find out what exactly was he trying to do. “We have registered a FIR ... Our investigations are on,” said Avhad.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 14:47 IST