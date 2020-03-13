BPSC Assistant Engineer main exam 2019 admit cards to release on this date

education

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 11:21 IST

BPSC Assistant Engineer 2019 admit card: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an official notice informing the candidates about the release date of admit card for assistant engineer main examination 2019. BPSC will soon release the admit card online at bpsc.bih.nic.in

According to the official notice, the admit cards for BPSC assistant engineer (civil, electrical and mechanical) main exam under advt no. 01/2019 will be released on March 14. Its exam will be conducted on March 21.

Moreover, the admit card assistant engineer under advt no. 02/2019. 03/2019 and 04/2019 will be released on March 23. The exams will be conducted on March 28 and 29 .

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards online at onlinebpsc.bih.gov.in or www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC has also released the exam schedule for Assistant Engineer main exams on its official website. The exams will be conducted in three shifts.

